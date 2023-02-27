Openings and Closings: Snaxland Begins Dispensary Expansion

As Colorado's dispensary scene continues to adapt to declining sales, popular growers are starting to claim their own territory.
Within the span of a week, two different wholesale cultivators purchased longtime dispensaries in Boulder. In early February, Boulder Built took over Boulder Wellness Cannabis Company, while less than a week later, Snaxland announced it had bought the Peaceful Choice.
Boulder Built ownership plans to keep the Boulder Wellness name around, but Snaxland has already begun rebranding the Peaceful Choice — and there are more changes in the works, with a new Snaxland dispensary in Denver also on the way, according to the company.
Those weren't the only big moves in early 2023. Here are the recent dispensary openings, closings and upcoming changes around Denver:
Recent openings:
Emerald Fields
2215 East Mississippi Avenue
720-735-0676
503 Havana Street, Aurora
720-899-3131
LivWell Enlightened Health
137 Nickel Street, Broomfield
720-756-2385
Park Hill Gardens
6901 East Colfax Avenue
720-836-7275
Snaxland
7464 Arapahoe Avenue, Boulder
720-366-6615
Social Cannabis
4405 Chambers Road
303-993-2072
Under new ownership:
Boulder Wellness Cannabis Company
5420 Arapahoe Avenue, Boulder
303-442-2565
Now offering recreational sales:
Alto
2160 South Lipan Street
720-428-2663
Opening soon:
Snaxland
543 Bryant Street
Offering recreational sales soon:
Golden Alternative Medicine
511 Orchard Street, Golden
720-361-2144
Recent Closings:
Clearance Cannabis Dispensary
3926 South Federal Boulevard, Englewood
Doc's Apothecary
4080 Globeville Road
Lightshade
2215 East Mississippi Avenue
503 Havana Street, Aurora
The Peaceful Choice
7464 Arapahoe Avenue, Boulder
WolfPac Cannabis (the closures are temporary, according to to WolfPac)
74 Federal Boulevard
2420 South Colorado Boulevard
