Openings and Closings: Snaxland Begins Dispensary Expansion

February 27, 2023 10:00AM

Snaxland, a popular marijuana grower, will soon have a dispensary of its own in Denver.
As Colorado's dispensary scene continues to adapt to declining sales, popular growers are starting to claim their own territory.

Within the span of a week, two different wholesale cultivators purchased longtime dispensaries in Boulder. In early February, Boulder Built took over Boulder Wellness Cannabis Company, while less than a week later, Snaxland announced it had bought the Peaceful Choice.

Boulder Built ownership plans to keep the Boulder Wellness name around, but Snaxland has already begun rebranding the Peaceful Choice — and there are more changes in the works, with a new Snaxland dispensary in Denver also on the way, according to the company.

Those weren't the only big moves in early 2023. Here are the recent dispensary openings, closings and upcoming changes around Denver:

Recent openings:

Emerald Fields
2215 East Mississippi Avenue
720-735-0676

503 Havana Street, Aurora
720-899-3131

LivWell Enlightened Health
137 Nickel Street, Broomfield
720-756-2385

Park Hill Gardens
6901 East Colfax Avenue
720-836-7275

Snaxland
7464 Arapahoe Avenue, Boulder
720-366-6615

Social Cannabis
4405 Chambers Road
303-993-2072

Under new ownership:

Boulder Wellness Cannabis Company
5420 Arapahoe Avenue, Boulder
303-442-2565

Now offering recreational sales:

Alto
2160 South Lipan Street
720-428-2663

Opening soon:

Snaxland
543 Bryant Street

Offering recreational sales soon:

Golden Alternative Medicine
511 Orchard Street, Golden
720-361-2144

Recent Closings:

Clearance Cannabis Dispensary
3926 South Federal Boulevard, Englewood

Doc's Apothecary
4080 Globeville Road

Lightshade
2215 East Mississippi Avenue

503 Havana Street, Aurora

The Peaceful Choice
7464 Arapahoe Avenue, Boulder

WolfPac Cannabis (the closures are temporary, according to to WolfPac)
74 Federal Boulevard

2420 South Colorado Boulevard

Is there an opening or closing we missed? Send information to [email protected]
