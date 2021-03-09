 
Ask a Stoner: Where Can I Find Bubble Hash Nowadays?

Herbert Fuego | March 9, 2021 | 6:50am
Dear Stoner: Dispensaries don’t carry good ol’ bubble hash anymore, only shatter and oily goop. Where can I find bubble hash?
Ted

Dear Ted: Bubble hash is harder to find at retail stores today than it was at MMJ dispensaries in 2010, but your favorite concentrate isn’t extinct. After a down period during the first boom of solvent-based extraction, bubble hash is actually making a comeback. While people haven’t stopped buying wax and shatter, solventless concentrates are on the rise, and bubble hash — both a cheaper option and a required step for high-quality rosin makers — is more readily available as a result.

Bubble hash is making a comeback.
Bubble hash is making a comeback.
Westword

A long list of stores on dispensary menu websites now list bubble hash or pre-rolls with bubble hash in them. I’m not talking ice-water wax that costs $70 per gram; I’m talking old-school bubble hash, Ted, usually priced anywhere from $20 to $40. Extractors like the Flower Collective, Dadirri and the Greenery are responsible for much of that resurgence, pumping out grams and pre-rolls for stores around Colorado (the Greenery even claims its process yields Lebanese- and Moroccan-style hash), while dispensaries such as Alternative Medicine on Capitol Hill and Good Chemistry produce their own water-extracted hash at more affordable rates.

Send questions to marijuana@westword.com.

Keep Westword Free... Since we started Westword, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Denver, and we would like to keep it that way. Offering our readers free access to incisive coverage of local news, food and culture. Producing stories on everything from political scandals to the hottest new bands, with gutsy reporting, stylish writing, and staffers who've won everything from the Society of Professional Journalists' Sigma Delta Chi feature-writing award to the Casey Medal for Meritorious Journalism. But with local journalism's existence under siege and advertising revenue setbacks having a larger impact, it is important now more than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" membership program, allowing us to keep covering Denver with no paywalls.

 
Herbert Fuego is the resident stoner at Westword, ready to answer all your marijuana questions.

