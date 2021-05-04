Ask a Stoner: Buying CBC and CBG Isolate

- Local
Dear Stoner: I want to test out CBC and CBG isolate but can’t find them anywhere. Is that stuff available?
Wheelie
Dear Wheelie: CBC (cannabichromene), CBG (cannabigerol), CBN (cannabinol) and a few other lesser-known cannabinoids are concentrated into the powdery isolate you’re familiar with, but since most of these are a lot harder to produce in hemp and marijuana plants than CBD or THC (or CBN, which can be made by altering THC and CBD), finding CBG and CBC products is more difficult, and they usually come with higher price tags. And on top of that, how do you know what you’re consuming is actually CBC or CBG if what you’re purchasing comes from an unregulated market already known for fudging dosages and medical claims?
The industry is advancing, however, and so is the science behind cannabis breeding. Some cannabis strains now pump out upwards of 13 percent CBG, which is a lot more than what they could pull a few years ago. For a while, the trustworthy stuff was largely sold in bulk online, but several CBG and CBC isolate producers now sell individual grams to the consumer and post lab results of their products online. Check out CBDistillery or Extract Labs to start.
