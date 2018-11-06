Ask a Stoner: Does Cannabis Have a Harvest Season?

Dear Stoner: Does cannabis have a harvest season? That would be a fun farmers’ party to check out.

Dear Robert: The majority of commercial cannabis in Colorado is still grown inside warehouses, and there are numerous harvests every year. Because they can grow throughout the winter and don’t need to rely on seasonal shifts for their plants to start blooming, indoor growers pull down their plants every three or four months. But more and more legal marijuana is being grown outdoors (where there are still loads of illegal grows, too), and for these cannabis crops, the harvest season occurs just once, in the fall.