Cannabis Business Awards Honor Colorado's Marijuana Industry

The COVID-19 pandemic didn't stop the Cannabis Business Awards, an annual ceremony recognizing marijuana's top brands, leaders and industry players.
The CBAs were founded in Colorado eight years ago, and have since branched out to several other states with legal pot industries. But Colorado's awards show is still held every winter, with or without a pandemic. This year's edition, hosted virtually, recognized some familiar winners and new names alike for their efforts toward the plant.
Here are the 2020 winners:
Hope Award
American Medical Refugees (AMR)
Business Executive of the Year
Sean McAllister (Founding attorney at McAllister Garfield, P.C.)
Industry Organization of the Year
National Organization for the Reform of Marijuana Laws
Leading Brand of the Year
Wolfpac Cannabis dispensary
Advocate of the Year
Alexis Bortell (Child medical marijuana advocate)
Political Industry Representative of the Year
Colorado Governor Jared Polis
Industry Leader of the Year
Vicente Sederberg LLP law offices
Business of the Year
Viola Brands
Best Dispensary
Diego Pellicer
Best Flower
Gary Payton (Bred by Cookies; grown by Veritas Fine Cannabis)
Best Edible
Dialed In...Gummies
Best Extract
Persy Sauce rosin (710 Labs)
Best Hemp Company/Product
Envirotextiles
Best CBD Company/Product
Pure Spectrum
- Local
- Community
- Journalism
Support the independent voice of Denver and help keep the future of Westword free.
Cultivation Achievement Award
Dark Horse Genetics and Rare Dankness (Tie)
Lifetime Achievement Award
Charlotte Figi (Deceased medical marijuana patient; inspiration behind the name of Charlotte's Web strain)
MVP Awards:
- Nick Jack
- Neil Demers
- Jason Margolies
- Dani Fontaine
- Brent McDonald
- Bob Eschino
- Jim Biviano
- Max Cohen
- Wanda James
- Wumaniti
Keep Westword Free... Since we started Westword, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Denver, and we would like to keep it that way. Offering our readers free access to incisive coverage of local news, food and culture. Producing stories on everything from political scandals to the hottest new bands, with gutsy reporting, stylish writing, and staffers who've won everything from the Society of Professional Journalists' Sigma Delta Chi feature-writing award to the Casey Medal for Meritorious Journalism. But with local journalism's existence under siege and advertising revenue setbacks having a larger impact, it is important now more than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" membership program, allowing us to keep covering Denver with no paywalls.