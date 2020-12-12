Cannabis Business Awards Honor Colorado's Marijuana Industry

The COVID-19 pandemic didn't stop the Cannabis Business Awards, an annual ceremony recognizing marijuana's top brands, leaders and industry players.

The CBAs were founded in Colorado eight years ago, and have since branched out to several other states with legal pot industries. But Colorado's awards show is still held every winter, with or without a pandemic. This year's edition, hosted virtually, recognized some familiar winners and new names alike for their efforts toward the plant.

Here are the 2020 winners:

Hope Award

American Medical Refugees (AMR)

Business Executive of the Year

Sean McAllister (Founding attorney at McAllister Garfield, P.C.)

Industry Organization of the Year

National Organization for the Reform of Marijuana Laws

Leading Brand of the Year

Wolfpac Cannabis dispensary

Advocate of the Year

Alexis Bortell (Child medical marijuana advocate)

Political Industry Representative of the Year

Colorado Governor Jared Polis

Industry Leader of the Year

Vicente Sederberg LLP law offices

Business of the Year

Viola Brands

Best Dispensary

Diego Pellicer

Best Flower

Gary Payton (Bred by Cookies; grown by Veritas Fine Cannabis)

Best Edible

Dialed In...Gummies

Best Extract

Persy Sauce rosin (710 Labs)

Best Hemp Company/Product

Envirotextiles

Best CBD Company/Product

Pure Spectrum

Local

Community

Journalism

I Support Support the independent voice of Denver and help keep the future of Westword free. Support Us

Cultivation Achievement Award

Dark Horse Genetics and Rare Dankness (Tie)

Lifetime Achievement Award

Charlotte Figi (Deceased medical marijuana patient; inspiration behind the name of Charlotte's Web strain)

MVP Awards:



Nick Jack



Neil Demers



Jason Margolies



Dani Fontaine



Brent McDonald



Bob Eschino



Jim Biviano



Max Cohen



Wanda James



Wumaniti