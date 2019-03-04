Cannabis Cocktails: CBD-Infused Booze Is Here, Denver

The CBD train is chugging along across the country, but few cities already have the regulatory tracks in place like Denver.

In addition to approving recreational marijuana in 2012, Colorado voters also legalized industrial hemp, so CBD derived from the latter was already legal here when the federal government legalized hemp last year. Denver bakeries, coffee shops and even pizzerias have added hemp CBD to their dishes and drinks without worrying much about persecution from local and state law enforcement or health and agriculture departments.

But despite the legal freedom, Denver's bars largely weren't hip to adding the non-intoxicating cannabinoid to their drinks, even as their peers in New York, Los Angeles and elsewhere were doing so without the same government approval. Take a seat at the bar inside Nickel at Hotel Teatro, though, and you'll notice that's starting to change.