Five Edibles Made to Put You to Sleep

Edibles makers have taken note of the desire for more marijuana sleep aids, adding herbal blends and lesser-known cannabinoids to the mix in hopes of knocking us out faster and stronger. CBN (cannabinol) has emerged as the most popular addition to nighttime edibles, with users claiming it helps them fall asleep, but there are still solid sedative options emerging with CBD and CBG (cannabigerol), as well.
After trying over a dozen THC, CBN and CBD edibles intended for nighttime use, we weeded out five favorites:
Wyld Elderberry Gummies
Wyld makes a few different gummies people like to eat before bed, including versions with CBD and CBG added and a THC-only gummy with an "indica" terpene blend. The company's most popular nighttime snacks, however, are the elderberry gummies infused with THC and CBN. Carrying 10 milligrams of THC and 5 milligrams of CBN per piece, one or two gummies are enough to do the trick for most users, but the sweet, fruity flavor — nearly devoid of a hashy aftertaste — is tasty enough for anyone who needs to eat more. Wyld's vast availability and tendency to go on sale at dispensaries make it an easy recommendation for new users looking for a marijuana sleep aid.
1906's Midnight Line
Another solid late-night option for low tolerances, 1906's Midnight line of infused products currently includes chocolates and pills, with similar versions intended for energy, stress relief, focus and sex drive. While Midnight's cannabinoid profile — 5 milligrams of THC and CBD per chocolate and pill — isn't very rare, the addition of corydalis and a "fast-acting" infusion technique are. The old Eastern herb has been used as a sedative (among other things) for centuries, and 1906 claims you'll start feeling the cannabis-corydalis combo within twenty minutes. I had to wait a few minutes longer than that after trying Midnight, but felt the knockout nonetheless.
Cheeba Chews Trifecta Caramels
Cheeba Chews has a separate line of chews with CBN and THC intended for nighttime, but the Trifecta triple threat relaxes me most effectively. Each caramel is packed with 5 milligrams of THC, CBD and CBG, which has proved to be quite the tranquilizer, despite being marketed for stress relief. The caramel's flavor is fine, but the tiny size of each 15-milligram blend is what I love. I can burn a bowl and pop two in my mouth before bed, or skip smoking entirely and eat five or six with plenty left over. Be careful, though: Eating all that at once can bring an edibles hangover, so start slowly.
Incredibles Snoozzzeberry Bar
It's "snooze," not "snozz" (sorry, Super Troopers and Willy Wonka fans), but Incredibles' new Snoozzzeberry Bar, a dark-chocolate bar with blueberries, should still be a hit among stoners. Although a 5:1 THC-to-CBN ratio might make new users pause if they're not searching for a high before falling asleep, the Snozzzeberry's flavor, reminiscent of dark-chocolate-covered blueberries from Starbucks or Trader Joe's, is right up there with the brand's highly praised Strawberry Crunch and Peanut Budda Buddah bars. If you're out of booze but still want a saucy descent to dreamland, the Snoozzzeberry is a rich-but-not-too-rich option.
ReCreate Sleep Tincture
No matter how tasty they are, gummies and chocolates get old after a while, and most of them take a while to kick in. Tinctures carry less sugar and enter the bloodstream faster if dropped under the tongue, making them a smart alternative for anyone looking for an edible that better fits in their medicine cabinet. My favorite choice for regular users, the Stanley Brothers' ReCreate Sleep tincture, reliably put me to sleep for the entirety of the bottle, intended for about thirty uses. After smoking during the afternoon or evening, a dropper or two of ReCreate's MCT oil tincture, dosed at 3.3 milligrams of THC, 0.8 milligrams of CBD and valerian root extract, lulled me to sleep within an hour without adding to the smoking high or leaving a hangover in the morning. If a regular user approaches ReCreate Sleep without having smoked, though, it may take a bit more.