Ask a Stoner: Why Don't More Nighttime Edibles Carry CBN?

Dear Stoner: Why don’t more “calming” edibles have CBN in them? Seems like the way to knock us out if they really wanted to.
Snooze
Dear Snooze: There are questions about CBN’s effects that need answering before we label it the sleep cannabinoid...though it might be too late already (partly in thanks to media outlets like our own). A handful of study results show that CBN could be a sedative — but just as much, if not more, research finds that CBN is a weaker version of THC at best and a pot placebo at worst.
- Local
- Community
- Journalism
Support the independent voice of Denver and help keep the future of Westword free.
Research indicates that CBN, a form of degraded THC, has to be administered in very high doses to do anything alone. Studies are mixed on what it can do when mixed with THC, however, with scientific and anecdotal evidence alternately reporting that it makes users more high or more sleepy — but results are far from consistent. As with most of pot’s claimed effects, CBN needs more research for validation. But consider me skeptical right now.
Send questions to marijuana@westword.com.
Keep Westword Free... Since we started Westword, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Denver, and we would like to keep it that way. Offering our readers free access to incisive coverage of local news, food and culture. Producing stories on everything from political scandals to the hottest new bands, with gutsy reporting, stylish writing, and staffers who've won everything from the Society of Professional Journalists' Sigma Delta Chi feature-writing award to the Casey Medal for Meritorious Journalism. But with local journalism's existence under siege and advertising revenue setbacks having a larger impact, it is important now more than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" membership program, allowing us to keep covering Denver with no paywalls.