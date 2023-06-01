Cannabis-Friendly Sports Leagues, Outdoor Groups and Supper Clubs in Denver

Summer is upon us, and in the immortal words of The Sandlot, it's time to get out into the fresh air and make some friends. Run around, scrape our knees and get dirty. And maybe even get into trouble, for crying out loud!
We're not trying to get anyone in real trouble for enjoying cannabis with new friends, and thanks to several recreational groups and events, it's easy to find compatible interests.
Here are five adult groups and gatherings allowing cannabis in Denver:
Cannabis Golf League
Taking inconspicuous puffs is easy by the second hole, but the Colorado-based Cannabis Golf League pushes things a bit further without getting players in trouble. A monthly gathering organized by longtime cannabis industry veterans Shannon Kaygi and Evan Patterson, the Cannabis Golf League typically plays at city-owned courses, but that never stops players from having a good time (wink), and the league has been able to include sponsors and vendor tables in past gatherings. However, the August 17 match at Fossil Trace Golf Course in Golden, a privately owned course, will be explicitly cannabis-friendly.
To close out the summer, the league is holding a 124-person tournament at Willis Case Golf Course in Denver in September dubbed Buds N' Birdies. Slots are still available for monthly matches in June and July, as well as the Fossil Trace match in August, but those meetups usually top out at 32 people, according to organizers.
Toker Poker
It's poker night every Sunday and Wednesday at JAD's Mile High Smoke, Colorado's only licensed cannabis bar. Get comfortable at the card table and see how good your stoned bluffing really is. Entry is free and starts at 6 p.m., with the first hand dealt at 7 p.m. There's a cash prize for the winner, and typically a handful of product giveaways and discounts. There is no fee to enter JAD's, but visitors may only consume cannabis products purchased inside the venue; VIP memberships to JAD's are available, as well.
CannaVenutre
Colorado's an outdoor recreation haven, so it's only natural that a group of cannabis-friendly hikers and disc golfers exists. Founded by avid hiker and cannabis blogger Ben Owens, CannaVenture organizes regular hikes and even the occasional pot-friendly disc golf tournament. Although cannabis use is okay at all outings, the hikes take place on public land, so you'd be doing it at your own risk — and don't be an idiot about it, or other hikers will call you out. Although CannaVenture has expanded into more states recently, it still holds events in Colorado, which are posted on the club's event calendar.
Groovy Gravy Supper Club
If you like rosin, art and good food, then look no further than Groovy Gravy's Supper Club events. These exclusive cannabis-friendly pop-ups mix local chefs, hash makers, artists and vendors for a day of peak deliciousness. Past participants include 710 Labs, Lazercat, Single Source and Dialed In, as well as chefs like Dave Hadley, Emily Oyer and Jose Avila. Groovy Gravy Supper Clubs take place every couple of months, with the next party set for Saturday, June 24. To become a Supper Club member or attend the June 24 gathering, sign up at the Groovy Gravy website for announcements and invites.
International Church of Cannabis
Although a popular public attraction for its murals, sculptures and other impressive artworks throughout the building, the International Church of Cannabis only allows cannabis consumption during members-only gatherings and other private events. However, anyone who is at least 21 and open to Elevationism, the practicing faith at the church, is welcome after signing up for membership. Once approved, new members receive invites for educational talks, live entertainment and potluck dinners, as well as opportunities to attend public (and not cannabis-friendly) comedy shows, light performances and more.