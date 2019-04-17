 


The Rocky Mountain High CheeseBurger Delight will come topped with Santa Fe Sauce infused with 5 milligrams of CBD.EXPAND
Carl's Jr. Testing CBD-Infused Burgers on 4/20 in Denver

Thomas Mitchell | April 17, 2019 | 7:00am
You don't need to smoke a joint or play hooky to celebrate 4/20 anymore. Just hit up a certain Carl's Jr. in Denver that is testing CBD-infused burgers all day on Saturday, April 20.

Available only on 4/20 at the Carl's Jr. located at 4050 Colorado Boulevard, the Rocky Mountain High CheeseBurger Delight will come topped with a mayonnaise-based Santa Fe Sauce infused with 5 milligrams of CBD. The CBD oil, derived from hemp, is provided by Colorado company BlueBird Botanicals.

Here's the Carl's Jr. description of the deal: 

The Rocky Mountain High CheeseBurger Delight features two 100 percent charbroiled beef patties paired with Carl’s Jr. signature Santa Fe Sauce infused with hemp-based CBD oil, pickled jalapeños, pepper jack cheese and Crisscut fries to give the burger the extra crunch – all between a premium bun. 

The price for this meal? $4.20.

"We’re testing at one store in Denver, a city which has been a trailblazer in the CBD movement. We have done our due-diligence that we are bringing this to our consumers in a safe and delicious way, and we’re thrilled to be testing on April 20, 2019," the company says in a statement confirming the promotion.

According to Carl's Jr., there is potential for CBD burgers in more locations "as regulations allow" if the 4/20 experiment is a success. Unlike with many other items you can buy infused with CBD in Colorado, such as coffee or doughnuts, customers must be at least eighteen to buy the Rocky Mountain High CheeseBurger Delight.

Purchasing products infused with hemp-derived CBD is becoming more common as the federal government eases up on hemp restrictions. Since the Farm Bill legalized industrial hemp farming in late 2018, Walgreens, CVS and Rite Aid have agreed to stock CBD products, and such sit-down joints as lllegal Burger are serving meat infused with the cannabinoid. We've also reported about bars and liquor stores selling CBD products.

Buying a CBD meal from a drive-thru window is a whole new experience. Considering Carl's Jr. unofficial connection with stoners of a certain age, though, we can't say we're surprised.

 
Thomas Mitchell has written about all things cannabis for Westword since 2014, covering sports, real estate and general news along the way for publications such as the Arizona Republic, Inman and Fox Sports. He's currently the cannabis editor for westword.com.

