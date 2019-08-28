 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
    Herban Planet
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
4
An advertisement image for Mineral, a line of CBD wellness products sold at Neiman Marcus.
An advertisement image for Mineral, a line of CBD wellness products sold at Neiman Marcus.
Courtesy of Mineral

As Expected, CBD at Neiman Marcus is Pricey and Weird

Thomas Mitchell | August 28, 2019 | 9:46am
AA

It looks like rich people have discovered CBD.

Neiman Marcus is known for charging exorbitant prices for underwhelming shit, so it's no surprise that the store's CBD products are expensive, weird and small.

Want 1.69 ounces of something called Lord Jones CBD lotion? That'll be $60. How about .34 ounces of CBD hemp balm that you can conveniently roll on your skin? Cough up $30. But our favorite has to be the five-pack of CBD-infused moisturizing face masks, which will soothe your skin for just $70.

The products boast typical marketing grandeur, such as pictures of half-naked weirdos looking away from the camera (that brand, Mineral, labels itself a "luxury hemp brand," and sells CBD salves and oils) and bath wands that sort of look like anal beads.

To be fair to Neiman Marcus, it's not the only one charging high prices for hemp-derived CBD. Plenty of brands not sold at high-end department stores are asking big money for CBD oils, lotions and edibles, despite the cannabinoid getting churned out in mass amounts on an agricultural level. But virtually nowhere else is selling one ounce of a CBD face-cleansing product for $148 — and selling out of it.

This is the same store that is currently charging $4,200 for Star Wars inspired cuff links and sold live camels, cattle and baby elephants via mail-order several decades ago, so expensive CBD face goop is hardly outrageous by comparison. 

 
Thomas Mitchell has written about all things cannabis for Westword since 2014, covering sports, real estate and general news along the way for publications such as the Arizona Republic, Inman and Fox Sports. He's currently the cannabis editor for westword.com.

Popular Stories

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

©2019 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >