 State Senate Honors Late Medical Marijuana Icon Charlotte Figi | Westword
Navigation
Support Us
Search

State Senate Honors Charlotte Figi, Late Medical Marijuana Icon

Charlotte was just a toddler when she appeared on CNN in 2013, but her fame grew fast.
April 6, 2024
State senators James Coleman (right) and Tony Exum honor Charlotte Figi Day on Friday, April 5.
State senators James Coleman (right) and Tony Exum honor Charlotte Figi Day on Friday, April 5. The Colorado Channel
Share this:
The Colorado Senate was just thirty minutes into its session on Friday, April 5, when Senator James Coleman asked for a moment of personal privilege: He wanted to honor Charlotte Figi.

Charlotte was a toddler when she appeared on CNN with Dr. Sanjay Gupta in 2013. Her family had moved to Colorado a year earlier so that she could begin taking CBD oil extracted from a non-intoxicating strain of marijuana to treat Dravet syndrome, a rare form of epilepsy that can cause extreme seizures.

Her parents, Matt and Paige, reported that CBD had nearly eliminated Charlotte's seizures, and she eventually no longer required a feeding tube to eat. Paige later co-founded the Realm of Caring with the mother of another medical marijuana patient, Heather Jackson. The nonprofit organization still helps connect families with information about medical cannabis, doctors and medicine.

Although the CBD treatment continued helping with her seizures, Charlotte passed away on April 7, 2020, at the age of thirteen after going to the hospital with what her family suspects were symptoms of COVID-19. Two weeks later, Governor Jared Polis proclaimed April 7 to be Charlotte Figi Day to honor "the lives of many millions whose wellness and dignity was in part made possible" by Charlotte and the Figi family.

The strain from which Charlotte's CBD oil was extracted was later named Charlotte's Web. The growers of the strain eventually named their popular hemp and CBD brand Charlotte's Web, as well.

"The impact that Charlotte's journey made is immeasurable. Her role as a pioneering patient created access to cannabis therapies for millions around the world," Coleman said from the Senate floor before honoring Matt, Paige and other members of the Figi family.
click to enlarge Family stands during senate session in Colorado
Paige Figi (bottom left) and her family stand while being honored by the state Senate on April 5.
The Colorado Channel
"Charlotte was rightly known as the girl who was changing marijuana laws across America," added Coleman, who was flanked by Senator Tony Exum of El Paso County, where Charlotte lived.

The senator from Denver was the latest to announce Charlotte Figi Day on the Senate floor, following Exum, who did so in 2023, and Senator Kevin Van Winkle, who did it in 2022. Coleman, a supporter of several cannabis business bills in the past, said he was "honored" to recognize Charlotte this year, before leading an ovation for the Figi family.

The Figis have continued advocating for cannabis treatment at the state and federal level. Paige, who founded and runs CBD political action group Coalition for Access Now, has been pushing the Food and Drug Administration to regulate CBD as a dietary supplement at the federal level, a move she believes would provide access to licensed and tested CBD for families across the country.
KEEP WESTWORD FREE... Since we started Westword, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Denver, and we'd like to keep it that way. Your membership allows us to continue offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food, and culture with no paywalls. You can support us by joining as a member for as little as $1.
Thomas Mitchell has been the news editor of Westword since February 2024. He's been with the publication since 2017 and was formerly its cannabis editor. He’s earned numerous awards and accolades for his work, including placing second for the Marijuana Enterprise Reporting Award from the Colorado Society of Professional Journalists in 2018; being named a Top Cannabis Journalist by Leafbuyer in 2020; and placing first for the College Sports Writing Award from the Arizona Press Club in 2014. His prior work experience includes Arizona Republic, Inman News and Fox Sports.
Contact: Thomas Mitchell
Steps to Tripping Safely on Legal Psychedelics

Psychedelics

Steps to Tripping Safely on Legal Psychedelics

By Miranda Burton
Colorado Sees First Magic Mushroom Bill of 2024

Psychedelics

Colorado Sees First Magic Mushroom Bill of 2024

By Thomas Mitchell
Jared Polis Still Believes Colorado Is a Cannabis Leader, Even If Numbers Say Otherwise

Marijuana

Jared Polis Still Believes Colorado Is a Cannabis Leader, Even If Numbers Say Otherwise

By Thomas Mitchell
Cannabis Calendar: Pot-Friendly Painting and Concerts

Things to Do

Cannabis Calendar: Pot-Friendly Painting and Concerts

By Westword Staff
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy Westword may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2024 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.
Do Not Sell or Share My Information
Powered By Foundation