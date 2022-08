Ask a Stoner: Why Can't I Find High-CBD Rosin?

click to enlarge Jacqueline Collins

I’ve had zero luck finding high-CBD rosin at stores. Do you know why that is?CBD concentrates didn’t have staying power at dispensaries, and they largely died out before the solventless revolution took hold. Once websites, head shops and CBD stores began selling hemp-derived CBD and modified cannabinoids like Delta-8 THC , dispensaries pretty much gave up on CBD flower and dabbable concentrates. High-CBD edibles and vaporizer cartridges are still widely available, but finding CBD flower is hard, quality extracts even harder, and live rosin almost impossible.I’ve spoken with several growers and extractors who like the idea of quality high-CBD smokeables but tell me that CBD strains aren’t far enough along in flavor and terpene profiles, and consumers haven’t demanded them yet. The hemp and CBD market hasn’t demanded them, either, which is the real problem here. As THC extraction trends toward fewer solvents and higher quality, hemp and CBD extractions have raced to the bottom and are mostly sold as distillate or in vape cartridges. A few Colorado extractors sell live-resin cartridges with high CBD ratios, and you might occasionally stumble upon a gem — but pickings are slim at the moment.