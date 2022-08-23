Ask a Stoner: Why Can't I Find High-CBD Rosin?

Dear Stoner: I’ve had zero luck finding high-CBD rosin at stores. Do you know why that is?
Amin
Dear Amin: CBD concentrates didn’t have staying power at dispensaries, and they largely died out before the solventless revolution took hold. Once websites, head shops and CBD stores began selling hemp-derived CBD and modified cannabinoids like Delta-8 THC, dispensaries pretty much gave up on CBD flower and dabbable concentrates. High-CBD edibles and vaporizer cartridges are still widely available, but finding CBD flower is hard, quality extracts even harder, and live rosin almost impossible.
