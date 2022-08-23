Support Us

Denver's independent source of
local news and culture

Marijuana

Ask a Stoner: Why Can't I Find High-CBD Rosin?

August 23, 2022 5:56AM

Westword
Dear Stoner: I’ve had zero luck finding high-CBD rosin at stores. Do you know why that is?
Amin

Dear Amin: CBD concentrates didn’t have staying power at dispensaries, and they largely died out before the solventless revolution took hold. Once websites, head shops and CBD stores began selling hemp-derived CBD and modified cannabinoids like Delta-8 THC, dispensaries pretty much gave up on CBD flower and dabbable concentrates. High-CBD edibles and vaporizer cartridges are still widely available, but finding CBD flower is hard, quality extracts even harder, and live rosin almost impossible.
click to enlarge
Jacqueline Collins
I’ve spoken with several growers and extractors who like the idea of quality high-CBD smokeables but tell me that CBD strains aren’t far enough along in flavor and terpene profiles, and consumers haven’t demanded them yet. The hemp and CBD market hasn’t demanded them, either, which is the real problem here. As THC extraction trends toward fewer solvents and higher quality, hemp and CBD extractions have raced to the bottom and are mostly sold as distillate or in vape cartridges. A few Colorado extractors sell live-resin cartridges with high CBD ratios, and you might occasionally stumble upon a gem — but pickings are slim at the moment.

Send questions to [email protected]
KEEP WESTWORD FREE... Since we started Westword, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Denver, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Herbert Fuego is the resident stoner at Westword, ready to answer all your marijuana questions.
Contact: Herbert Fuego

Trending Marijuana

Latest Stories

More »

Join the Westword community and help support independent local journalism in Denver.

Get the latest updates in news, food, music and culture, and receive special offers direct to your inbox.

Become a member and go ad-free!

Support Our Journalism
Privacy Policy

This Week's Issue

California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy Westword may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2022 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation