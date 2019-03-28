Want to Hang Out With Cheech Marin This Week? You Better Hurry.

Cheech Marin is an actor, comedian, director, Chicano art collector, published author and legendary cannabis user and activist. He's also in Denver this week to visit a few cannabis hot spots, and if you keep on knocking, he might actually let you in this time.

Half of the Cheech & Chong comedy duo is appearing at various dispensaries today, March 28, as well as the THC Classic at Temple Night Club. Marin is in town to promote his line of cannabis flower, Cheech's Private Stash, which is now available in Colorado and Nevada thanks to a recent territorial licensing agreement.

The brand recently partnered with Cannabis One to produce, market and distribute Cheech's Private Stash products in Colorado. Marin is in Denver this week celebrating his new partnership with appearances at several dispensaries. On Wednesday, March 27, he visited the Joint, a pot shop in northwest Denver.