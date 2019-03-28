Want to Hang Out With Cheech Marin This Week? You Better Hurry.

Cheech Marin is an actor, comedian, director, Chicano art collector, published author and legendary cannabis user and activist. He's also in Denver this week to visit a few cannabis hot spots, and if you keep on knocking, he might actually let you in this time.
Half of the Cheech & Chong comedy duo is appearing at various dispensaries today, March 28, as well as the THC Classic at Temple Night Club. Marin is in town to promote his line of cannabis flower, Cheech's Private Stash, which is now available in Colorado and Nevada thanks to a recent territorial licensing agreement.
The brand recently partnered with Cannabis One to produce, market and distribute Cheech's Private Stash products in Colorado. Marin is in Denver this week celebrating his new partnership with appearances at several dispensaries. On Wednesday, March 27, he visited the Joint, a pot shop in northwest Denver.
"Well, you know we have a bunch of states going legal, so we're expanding, but brand awareness is really predicated upon introducing new strains," Marin said. "So we've been celebrating this recent launch of a bunch of new products in new states."
Marin has been doing business in Denver for decades, but as a comedian. Now he's here for a different venture, but he's still just as blunt as he is onstage. "It's always nice to come to Denver, though. I've been coming here since '72 or '73," he explained. "Cannabis One looked to be a good supplier and distributor, so we hope that this situation works out. If not, we'll dump them."
Tommy Chong, the other half of Cheech & Chong, appeared at various dispensaries in Denver last year to promote his own cannabis product line, Chong's Choice.
According to Marin, Cheech's Private Stash is a family operation, overseen by him and his children. The brand boasts that each strain is personally selected, tested and approved by Marin. To put this motto to the test, Cheech's Private Stash will participate Rooster Magazine's annual THC Classic cannabis cup, where Marin will hang out and enter Cheech's Private Stash into the competition.
If you can't make the THC Classic at Temple Nightclub tonight, you can still run into Cheech today at the Dab Co. by Next Harvest from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., or Peak dispensary from 1:30 to 3 p.m.
