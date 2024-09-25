High Notes: Minis That Pack a Punch, Allgreens Now Selling Rec Rosin

The vibes around Colorado's cannabis space aren't amazing right now, with market reports highlighting a struggling industry in which only the strong and passionate survive. But with those tough times come bold and inspiring creations, such as seasonal cannabis boxes delivered to our doorsteps, and super-mini THC gummies that are smaller than an allergy pill.
Dablogic Mega Minis Rosin Gummies
Those of us who have THC tolerances but don't have a medical marijuana card are often forced to eat large amounts of gummies, chocolates or other sugary edibles in order to reach our preferred cruising altitude. There are worse afflictions, but it'd be nice to avoid all that sugar. Thanks for hearing our plea, Dablogic.
I visited Dablogic's flagship dispensary in Denver, Verde Natural, looking for some of Verde's always-incredible Super Lemon Haze flower. Upon walking in, I remembered the grower-extractor partnership between Dablogic and Verde, and instantly began looking for Dablogic's Mega Minis, the hash-maker's new line of rosin-infused gummies that punch levels above their weight class.
Mega Minis are gummy bricks each smaller than a LEGO, with pre-sliced lines to mark each tiny ten-milligram piece. A small plastic tab is included to cut each portion, or you can plop in all 100 milligrams at once. Budtenders like the blood orange flavor, but I'm much more partial to the cherry and lemon varieties.
Seasonal Cannabis Boxes, Delivered to Your Door
Walking into a dispensary with money to burn should be a thrilling experience, but some people are intimidated by the number of choices and high price tags on most pot shop menus. That where GreenDoor, Denver's closest thing to a monthly cannabis subscription box delivery, comes into play.
Each GreenDoor box is filled with flower, edibles, pre-rolls and other licensed cannabis products sold at dispensaries, as well as deluxe foods, swag and smoking accessories. The first box was sent out in August, and included an eighth of flower from celebrated grower Iion Cannabis; a pre-roll from Method Man's cannabis brand, Tical; and edibles from Craft Dablets and Wyld gummies. Non-infused munchies like beef jerky and BBQ spice rub, as well as other trinkets and accessories, were added to "curate an experience or lifestyle products in association with cannabis products from dispensaries," according to founder Damon Brooks.
Each GreenDoor box starts at $130, with a delivery fee that lands at around $10, depending on the delivery address. Brooks can't make it a monthly subscription service yet because of current cannabis laws, but you can still sign up for a reminder list.
GreenDoor customers can pick up their boxes at either of Police & Thieves' two dispensaries, while customers in Denver and Aurora (and any nearby municipalities allowing dispensary delivery in the future) can have them delivered to their doorstep by Better Days Delivery, a licensed cannabis delivery service that has partnered with Police & Thieves.
Red Roots Rolling Co. Minis
Fresh off successful collaborations with Meraki and Green Dot Labs, Red Roots Rolling Co. continues to expand its hash hole offerings, this time with a more accessible option. Founder Kayne Perry says he wanted Red Roots fans to have something more affordable on dispensary shelves, so he crafted a slightly smaller version of his popular doughnut joints.
Instead of the regular two grams of flower and 0.6 grams of rosin as his standard joints, the Minis are rolled with 1.5 grams of flower and 0.3 grams of rosin. They're priced around $50 to $60, according to Perry, and can burn up to thirty minutes — but even with the word "mini" attached, there's no way I could burn through one of those by myself in a single session. As with all Red Roots products, I keep most of these set aside for a celebratory smoke or an action movie marathon at home, but they work great for a larger circle with little time to spare. Many people bow out after their first "puff, puff" and refuse the next pass.
Allgreens Is Now Recreational
Hash heads, assemble...on the weekends, at least. Allgreens, one of the best and oldest hash factories in Colorado, is finally open to recreational shoppers, but only on Saturdays and Sundays. (Hey, as someone who constantly had to barter for hash from Denver's longest-running dispensary, I'll gladly take it.)
The longtime medical dispensary announced plans to move into a new building down the street and add recreational sales earlier this year. Although Allgreens still hasn't moved, recreational shoppers can now buy Allgreens' in-house rosin, some of the best value in town, on the weekend.
I immediately went for the Crusty Weasel, which smells like a gasoline-soaked trash can in the best way. Any Chem or Papaya creation will somehow singe and please the nostrils simultaneously, too. I've seen two-gram jars sold for as low as $55, though the primo stuff can go as high as $95 for two grams.