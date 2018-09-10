Cannabis Industry Reps Join in Colleague's Cancer Fight

Cannabis has become a popular alternative treatment for cancer, but with one of its own fighting for his life, the legal pot industry has geared up to fight the disease on a different level. A member of that industry for five years, Jason Margolies was diagnosed with stage-four colon cancer at the beginning of 2018.

Suffering from Crohn's disease since at least 2000, Margolies considered himself lucky to have never required surgery, but that changed last fall when his health began to decline. An operation found a tumor in his chest; initially labeled benign, it was actually malignant. In January, doctors found that cancer had spread to his lungs and abdomen.

Margolies, an executive for cannabis concentrate company Green Dot Labs, isn't short on friends — and lucky for him, they like to roll up their sleeves. Since his diagnosis, the 42-year-old has seen support pour in from his pals and colleagues around the industry. Former Sweet Leaf vice president Nichole West began a crowdfunding campaign for Margolies in February, which has raised a little over $14,000 so far. Many of those donations have come from notable pot companies and their reps. And the help extends far beyond that.