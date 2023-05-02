Ask a Stoner: Do Employers Drug Test for Magic Mushrooms?

Dear Stoner: I just moved here and have already enjoyed Colorado's newfound freedoms involving magic mushrooms. Should I be worried about that showing up on drug tests as I apply for jobs?
Spored Panda
Dear Panda: Unless you're applying for some ultra-classified or important job, not really. The most common drug test used by employers is a five-panel urinalysis test, which flags cocaine, opiates, amphetamines (meth), phencyclidine (PCP) and, for some reason, THC (cannabis). There are eight-, ten- and twelve-panel tests as well, but they're too expensive for most workplace drug tests, and even the vast majority of twelve-panel tests don't check for psilocybin (the psychoactive compound in magic mushrooms).
Red Rocks shows to the full extent, my friend. The only legal substance out here still keeping people unemployed is weed.
