Ean Seeb (left) wilth new boss, Governor Jared Polis.
Jared Polis Picks Ean Seeb to to Lead Colorado's Pot Policy

Thomas Mitchell | May 17, 2019 | 9:56am
Governor Jared Polis has picked a new head of state cannabis policy, tabbing industry veteran Ean Seeb to lead his administration's efforts around the plant.

Seeb had been involved in the Colorado cannabis industry for over a decade before taking his new role with Polis's adminstration. He co-owned Denver Relief dispensary with Kayvan Khalatbari (they sold that location in 2016), and also co-founded Denver Relief Consulting with Khalatbari and Nick Hice, advising cannabis business owners around the country about business regulations and pot legislation; Seeb was a two-time chair of the National Cannabis Industry Association, one of the pot industry's largest trade organizations, as well.

Seeb ended all of his cannabis business partnerships and client relationships before taking the job, according to Polis's office.

“Ean is a leader in the cannabis industry, and we are thrilled to have him on our team," the governor's chief of staff, Lisa Kaufmann, says in a statement announcing the appointment.  "We welcome his incredible expertise and know he will help us continue Colorado’s leadership in this growing industry.”

While Seeb's official title has yet to be determined, the governor's office confirms that he's a senior policy advisor for cannabis issues — and he appears to be filling a similar position to the one formerly held by Andrew Freedman, Mark Bolton and Dominique Mendiola, all of whom served as former Governor John Hickenlooper's director of marijuana coordination. Freedman and Bolton have since gone back to working for law firms, while Mendiola currently serves as deputy director of the state Marijuana Enforcement Division.

Unlike his predecessors, Seeb doesn't come from background of litigation or policy-making. The governor's new cannabis head honcho is an entrepreneur, with experience in cannabis consulting dating back to the wild and unregulated days of medical marijuana in 2008 and 2009. He's also gone on record about his use of medical marijuana after suffering injuries in a ski accident, and helped push through Denver's successful social pot consumption ballot initiative in 2016.

 
Thomas Mitchell has written about all things cannabis for Westword since 2014, covering sports, real estate and general news along the way for publications such as the Arizona Republic, Inman and Fox Sports. He's currently the cannabis editor for westword.com.

