How Colorado Hemp and Marijuana Bills Fared in 2019

Colorado's marijuana landscape will see changes once several new laws take effect.

Fifteen bills directly related to marijuana and hemp were introduced during the Colorado legislative session this year. Proposals pushing commercial pot delivery and social pot use areas both passed after years of denial, while bills expanding medical marijuana qualifications sailed through the legislature. Two separate, massive measures that both extended and updated the state's medical and retail marijuana codes also passed, which promise more changes ahead.

All told, thirteen of the fifteen bills were approved by the Colorado General Assembly in 2019. Although only two have been signed by Governor Jared Polis so far, there's no indication yet that he might veto any, as John Hickenlooper did last year.

Here's a quick rundown on each proposal (including the legislature's official language), and how it fared with lawmakers.

HB 1028: Medical Marijuana Condition Autism

Prime sponsors: Representative Edie Hooton (D-District 10), Representative Kim Ransom (R-District 44), Senator Don Coram (R-District 6), Senator Stephen Fenberg (D-District 18)

Synopsis: Concerning the conditions for medical marijuana use for disabling medical conditions, and, in connection therewith, adding autism spectrum disorders to the list of disabling medical conditions for medical marijuana use.

Result: Passed; signed by governor.

HB 1031: Child Patient More Than One Primary Caregiver

Prime sponsors: Representative Matt Gray (D-District 33), Senator Julie Gonzalez (D-District 34)

Synopsis: Concerning allowing each parental guardian to serve as a minor medical marijuana patient's primary caregiver, and, in connection therewith, making an appropriation.

Result: Passed.

HB 1055: Public School Cap Construction Financial Assistance

Prime Sponsors: Representative Shannon Bird (D-District 35), Senator Rachel Zenzinger (D-District 19)

Synopsis: Concerning the provision of state financial assistance for public school capital construction, and, in connection therewith, increasing the amount of retail marijuana excise tax revenue that is credited to the public school capital construction assistance fund, increasing the maximum total amount of annual lease payments payable by the state for financial assistance provided under the terms of lease-purchase agreements, more precisely tying the total amount of financial assistance provided to charter schools to the number of students enrolled in charter schools, and making an appropriation.

Status: Passed.

HB 1090: Publicly Licensed Marijuana Companies

Prime Sponsors: Representative Matt Gray (D-District 33), Representative Kevin Van Winkle (R-District 43), Senator Julie Gonzalez (D-District 34), Senator Owen Hill (R-District 10)

Synopsis: Concerning measures to allow greater investment flexibility in marijuana businesses, and, in connection therewith, making an appropriation.

Status: Passed.

HB 1146: Tandem DUI Per Se

Prime Sponsors: Representative Dylan Roberts (D-District 26), Representative Hugh McKean (R-District 51)

Synopsis: Concerning the offense of tandem DUI per se.

Status: Withdrawn.

HB 1230: Marijuana Hospitality Establishments

Prime Sponsors: Representative Jonathan Singer (D-District 11), Representative Jovan Melton (D-District 41), Senator Vicki Marble (R-District 23), Senator Julie Gonzalez (D-District 34)

Synopsis: Concerning marijuana hospitality establishments, and, in connection therewith, making an appropriation.

Status: Passed.

HB 1234: Regulated Marijuana Delivery

Prime Sponsors: Representative Alex Valdez, (D-District 5), Representative Jonathan Singer (D-District 11), Senator Vicki Marble (R-District 23), Senator Julie Gonzalez (D-District 34)

Synopsis: Concerning allowing delivery of regulated marijuana by regulated marijuana sellers, and, in connection therewith, making an appropriation.

Status: Passed.

HB 1311: Institute Of Cannabis Research Role And Mission

Prime Sponsors: Representative Jonathan Singer (D-District 11), Senator Jeff Bridges (D-District 26)

Synopsis: Concerning the creation of the institute of cannabis research at Colorado State University - Pueblo.

Status: Passed.

SB 13: Medical Marijuana Condition Opiates Prescribed For

Prime Sponsors: Senator Vicki Marble (R-District 23), Senator Joann Ginal (D-District 14), Representative Edie Hooton (D-District 10), Representative Kim Ransom (R-District 44)

Synopsis: Concerning the conditions for medical marijuana use for disabling medical conditions, and, in connection therewith, adding a condition for which a physician could prescribe an opioid to the list of disabling medical conditions for medical marijuana use.

Status: Passed.

SB 93: Firearms Rights of Medical Marijuana Users

Prime Sponsors: Senator Vicki Marble (R-District 23), Representative Bri Buentello (D-District 47)

Synopsis: Concerning firearm possession by persons who lawfully use medical marijuana.

Status: Failed.

SB 213: Marijuana Cash Fund Transfer

Prime Sponsors: Senator Bob Rankin (R-District 8), Representative Kim Ransom (R-District 44)

Synopsis: The bill requires the state treasurer to make 2 transfers from the marijuana cash fund to the marijuana tax cash fund. On July 1, 2019, the state treasurer will transfer $914,416, and on July 1, 2020, the state treasurer will transfer $890,901.

Status: Passed; signed by governor.

SB 218: Sunset Medical Marijuana Program

Prime Sponsors: Senator Julie Gonzalez (D-District 34), Representative Sonya Jaquez Lewis (D-District 12)

Synopsis: Concerning the continuation of the medical marijuana program, and, in connection therewith, implementing the recommendations contained in the 2018 sunset report by the department of regulatory agencies and making an appropriation.

Status: Passed.

SB 220: Hemp Regulation Alignment With 2018 Federal Farm Bill

Prime Sponsors: Senator Vicki Marble (R-District 23), Senator Stephen Fenberg (D-District 18), Representative Lori Saine (R-District 63), Representative Jeni James Arndt (D-District 53)

Synopsis: Concerning updates to the industrial hemp regulatory program administered by the commissioner of agriculture to align the program with the regulatory requirements set forth in the federal "Agricultural Improvement Act of 2018", and, in connection therewith, making an appropriation.

Status: Passed

SB 224: Sunset Regulated Marijuana

Prime Sponsors: Senator Julie Gonzalez (D-District 34), Senator Stephen Fenberg (D-District 18), Representative Kevin Van Winkle (R-District 43), Representative Leslie Herod (D-District

Synopsis: Concerning the continuation of the regulated marijuana programs, and, in connection therewith, implementing the recommendations contained in the 2018 sunset report by the department of regulatory agencies and making an appropriation.

Status: Passed.

SB 240: Industrial Hemp Products Regulation

Prime Sponsors: Senator Vicki Marble (R-District 23), Senator Stephen Fenberg (D-District 18), Representative Barbara McLachlan (D-District 59), Representative Lori Saine (R-District 63)

Synopsis: Concerning the continuation of the regulated marijuana programs, and, in connection therewith, implementing the recommendations contained in the 2018 sunset report by the department of regulatory agencies and making an appropriation.

Status: Passed.