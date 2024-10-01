 Colorado Marijuana Prices Nearing Record Lows Again | Westword
Navigation
Support Us
Search

Colorado Marijuana Prices Nearing Record Lows Again

Dispensaries continue to close or change hands as legal weed prices and sales decline.
October 1, 2024
After increasing for seven straight years to a record $2.2 billion in 2021, annual marijuana sales have been falling in Colorado.
After increasing for seven straight years to a record $2.2 billion in 2021, annual marijuana sales have been falling in Colorado. Jacqueline Collins
Share this:
Carbonatix Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Carbonatix

After a slight bump in 2023, Colorado marijuana prices are nearing record-low numbers once again, according to data from the state Department of Revenue.

The DOR's Marijuana Enforcement Division just released its latest Average Market Rates (AMR) for various marijuana plant categories, from harvested buds to raw trim and seeds. As of October 1, the AMR for a pound of harvest marijuana buds was $658, just $9 more than the DOR's lowest price on record from April 2023. Marijuana trim, often used to make extracted products like concentrated oils and edibles, also hit its second-lowest AMR amount ever, at $192 per pound.

Released every quarter, the marijuana AMR measures median prices of various wholesale marijuana categories — despite the inclusion of "average" in the name — and extrapolates prices for the next quarter.

The AMR for a pound of harvested marijuana buds has failed to crack $800 since January 2022, according to the DOR. In the months prior, Colorado dispensaries and cutlivators were enjoying some of their most bountiful years since legalization. Then the bottom dropped out shortly after the pandemic ended.

From 2022 to 2023, Colorado saw about a 15 percent reduction in marijuana growing licenses, according to MED numbers, while the state's marijuana industry cut an estimated 10,000 jobs. Since September of last year, Colorado has seen an additional 20 percent reduction in growing licenses, state records show.

Dispensary sales have experienced a similar downturn. After increasing for seven straight years to a record $2.2 billion in 2021, annual marijuana sales have been falling in Colorado, hitting just over $1.5 billion for 2023. Through the first seven months of this year, dispensaries are on pace to sell just over $1.4 billion worth of product in 2024, according to MED marijuana sales reports.

Denver's dispensary scene has been overhauled as well, with dispensaries closing or changing hands throughout the year, including notable locations owned by Good Chemistry, the Health Center, Lightshade and Terrapin Care Station. Despite the declining market, though, new retail marijuana stores continue to open in the metro area.
BEFORE YOU GO...
Can you help us continue to share our stories? Since the beginning, Westword has been defined as the free, independent voice of Denver — and we'd like to keep it that way. Our members allow us to continue offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food, and culture with no paywalls.
Thomas Mitchell has been the news editor of Westword since February 2024. He's been with the publication since 2017 and was formerly its cannabis editor. He’s earned numerous awards and accolades for his work, including placing second for the Marijuana Enterprise Reporting Award from the Colorado Society of Professional Journalists in 2018; being named a Top Cannabis Journalist by Leafbuyer in 2020; and placing first for the College Sports Writing Award from the Arizona Press Club in 2014. His prior work experience includes Arizona Republic, Inman News and Fox Sports.
Contact: Thomas Mitchell
Cannabis Calendar: Green Dot Strain Release Party at Tetra Lounge

Events

Cannabis Calendar: Green Dot Strain Release Party at Tetra Lounge

By Westword Staff
Reader: Colorado - Come for the Blow, Stay for the Snow

Opinion & Commentary

Reader: Colorado - Come for the Blow, Stay for the Snow

By Westword Readers
Should I Keep Sending Cannabis Care Packages to My Friend?

Ask a Stoner

Should I Keep Sending Cannabis Care Packages to My Friend?

By Herbert Fuego
Denver's Dankest Dispensary Deals

Marijuana

Denver's Dankest Dispensary Deals

By Westword Staff
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy Westword may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2024 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.
Do Not Sell or Share My Information
Powered By Foundation