Colorado dispensary sales broke records in January and February.EXPAND
Jacqueline Collins

Colorado Marijuana Sales Continue at Record Pace in 2019

Thomas Mitchell | April 13, 2019 | 6:07am
Colorado marijuana sales continued at a record-breaking pace in February, according to data from the state Department of Revenue. Although sales dropped slightly from the month before, it was the highest-earning February for the marijuana industry since recreational sales began in 2014.

With three fewer days than in January, February 2019 saw $119.4 million in dispensary sales — a 4.4 percent drop from the previous month's $124.9 million. Recreational sales earned just over $95.3 million, DOR data shows, with medical marijuana bringing in a little more than $24 million.

Dispensaries in Colorado collected more money in 2018 than in any previous year, topping $1.54 billion. While this year is still young, the combined $244.3 million in sales logged during the first two months of 2019 is outpacing last year, topping 2018 sales during the same period by around $14 million.

A longer month and sunnier days in March and April (and the 4/20 holiday) should only increase 2019's hot streak.

Department of Revenue
 
Thomas Mitchell has written about all things cannabis for Westword since 2014, covering sports, real estate and general news along the way for publications such as the Arizona Republic, Inman and Fox Sports. He's currently the cannabis editor for westword.com.

