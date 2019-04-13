Colorado Marijuana Sales Continue at Record Pace in 2019

Colorado marijuana sales continued at a record-breaking pace in February, according to data from the state Department of Revenue. Although sales dropped slightly from the month before, it was the highest-earning February for the marijuana industry since recreational sales began in 2014.
With three fewer days than in January, February 2019 saw $119.4 million in dispensary sales — a 4.4 percent drop from the previous month's $124.9 million. Recreational sales earned just over $95.3 million, DOR data shows, with medical marijuana bringing in a little more than $24 million.
Dispensaries in Colorado collected more money in 2018 than in any previous year, topping $1.54 billion. While this year is still young, the combined $244.3 million in sales logged during the first two months of 2019 is outpacing last year, topping 2018 sales during the same period by around $14 million.
A longer month and sunnier days in March and April (and the 4/20 holiday) should only increase 2019's hot streak.
