Colorado Marijuana Sales Continue Breaking Records in August

Colorado's marijuana industry continued to break records in August, according to the state's Department of Revenue, with legal marijuana sales bringing in over $141.3 million that month.The previous record had been set just the month before.

Sales began to rev up in June, DOR data shows, when overall dispensary revenues hit $129.5 million after a slow start to the year. Even more money was spent on pot in July, when the industry brought in a then-record $138.5 million, just beating out August 2017 for the highest monthly total since recreational marijuana sales began in January 2014.