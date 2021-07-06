Ask a Stoner: Will My Colorado License Plates Put Me at Risk?

- Local
- Community
- Journalism
Support the independent voice of Denver and help keep the future of Westword free.
Dear Stoner: I’m getting big into fly fishing and am planning out some trips this summer. Should I be concerned about Colorado plates in certain states if I bring weed?
Zach
Dear Zach: Short answer: Yes. Arizona and New Mexico have legalized recreational marijuana, and Oklahoma has liberal medical marijuana laws, but everywhere else is dangerous territory, my friend.
We still get reports of Colorado drivers being harassed by law enforcement in states like Kansas, Texas and Wyoming, so be wary of any signals in your ride that might set off a pot-hating cop’s antenna — especially in Wyoming, where the fly fishing is top-notch and the sheriffs actually sent out a press release telling Coloradans to keep their pot at home. You could also look up trips to Montana or Alaska, both of which have recreational pot and pristine rivers.
Send questions to marijuana@westword.com.
Keep Westword Free... Since we started Westword, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Denver, and we would like to keep it that way. Offering our readers free access to incisive coverage of local news, food and culture. Producing stories on everything from political scandals to the hottest new bands, with gutsy reporting, stylish writing, and staffers who've won everything from the Society of Professional Journalists' Sigma Delta Chi feature-writing award to the Casey Medal for Meritorious Journalism. But with local journalism's existence under siege and advertising revenue setbacks having a larger impact, it is important now more than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" membership program, allowing us to keep covering Denver with no paywalls.