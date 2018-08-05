Colorado's Chief Medical Officer Resigns

Dr. Larry Wolk, Colorado's chief medical officer and executive director of the state Department of Public Health and Environment, is leaving at the end of the month. After serving in both roles for over five years, Wolk is moving to the private sector.

As head of one of the state's most powerful regulatory health departments, Wolk dealt with a variety of issues during his tenure, including legal marijuana's effects on Colorado, increasing oil and gas development and the recovery from 2013's historic floods across the state.

“It has been my privilege and honor to work for Governor Hickenlooper. He set out the goal to make Colorado the healthiest state, and I have tried to deliver on his vision,” Wolk said in an announcement regarding his resignation, released August 3. “Under his incredible leadership, the CDPHE has achieved nation-leading low teen pregnancy rates, reductions in methane and carbon emissions, and exemplary policy and programs regulating legalized adult-use marijuana.”