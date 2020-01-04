The Green Solution Opens Dispensary in Glenwood Springs

Colorado's largest dispensary brand just opened another outpost. The Green Solution will officially add store number twenty to the chain on Saturday, January 4, during a grand opening at the new Glenwood Springs location.

The store, located at 51701 Highway 6 & 24 in Glenwood Springs, will offer product promotions, free food and prize giveaways to customers throughout the celebration. According to company CEO Steve Lopez, TGS will also present a donation to Colorado Animal Rescue.

“Whether you’re a local living in Glenwood Springs or passing through on your way to go skiing or heading west, it’s an ideal location for the Green Solution. In addition to being able to serve our customers as they’re in that part of the state, this is an opportunity to reach even more Coloradans," he says in a statement about the new store. "We also partner with a contribution to various community organizations with every opening, and in Glenwood Springs we are happy to honor the Colorado Animal Rescue. Kindness to animals and adopting pets is something that is important to all of us at the Green Solution. Quite a few of us, including myself, have rescues that have become a part of our families.”

Like all TGS locations, the store is recreational sales only, and will stock plenty of concentrates and infused products from TGS's extraction and edibles lines.

Agreeing to an acquisition by publicly traded pot corporation Columbia Care Inc. hasn't stopped TGS from continuing its expansion across Colorado. The $140 million deal — $15 million in cash, $15 million in senior loans and $110 in Columbia Care stock — was announced in November and is set to become official this year; it will merge the two brands under Columbia Care's ownership, with the TGS brand looking at possible expansion outside of the state as well as growth within Colorado.

With limited opportunity for new dispensary licenses in the Denver area, TGS has been stretching out along the Front Range as well as reaching into the mountains. The Glenwood Springs store follows recent openings in Aspen and Black Hawk, with another on the way in Longmont by early 2020.