Why Colorado Tokers Love Crazy Glue

Ever come up with a joke or an idea that seemed great, only to find out that someone else had thought of the same thing? While the discovery doesn't kill every original fiber in your body, it’s pretty deflating — and just about unavoidable in capitalism. Consider the craft-beer industry, which is so heavy on pun-filled names that lawsuits and cease-and-desists have created lifelong enemies within it. If cannabis genetics and names could be registered with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office, there’d be plenty of assholes lining up with legal action in this field, too.

But because the plant is still federally illegal, finding strains with the same name (but differing genetics) is common. And when you’re breeding from a popular strain like Gorilla Glue, limited iterations are sure to cross paths in the naming process. For example, Crazy Glue is a hybrid of Gorilla Glue with two different origins — neither of them Superglue, another branch on the Gorilla Glue tree. One version of Crazy Glue carries Super Silver Haze and Chemdog influences, while our hometown version is bred from Bubba Kush. While I’ve never seen a cut of the former, this particular Crazy Glue could still be out there, as could other versions with different genetics and the same name. At least the creators were innovative enough to change the “K” to a “C” so that Crazy Glue didn’t get stuck with a lawsuit filed by its adhesive inspiration. (Sound familiar? A Nevada cannabis company did get spanked by the Gorilla Glue company for trademark infringement and had to settle back in 2017.)

Colorado’s Crazy Glue, a child of the Bank Genetics, is known for taking users on a bungee jump: One minute you’re falling down a pit of stony confusion, the next you’re ready to clean the kitchen. That up-and-down high and heavy THC content can leave even regular users blunted like a rookie, including your boy. I couldn’t help but judge myself as I cleaned out a tub of Trader Joe’s cookies and a frozen pizza, high as a college space cadet.

Marijuana Deals Near You

I’ve spotted Crazy Glue at the Clinic’s four Denver locations, as well as dispensaries like Emerald Fields, High Street Growers, Green Tree Medicinals, Platte Valley Dispensary and Wolf Pac Cannabis; growers can buy seeds of it at dispensaries that carry genetics from the Bank. If you’re a dabber who wants to switch up to regular weed without compromising the high, it’s worth checking out.

Looks: Like Gorilla Glue, Crazy Glue is oozing with trichomes and flocked in white. Crazy Glue is generally a darker forest green, though — almost like a lighter, more resin-glazed version of Bubba Kush, with circular, dense buds and wide calyxes.

Smell: Crazy Glue is more distinct on the nose than its Glue forefather, carrying sweet vanilla notes of Kush with a slight metallic funk. The creamy and sour battle is rounded out with a chalky soil aroma, adding some much-needed earthiness.

Flavor: That prototypical Kush earthiness dominates, but it comes with subtle notes of creamy vanilla and a sour, skunky aftertaste.

Effects: Crazy Glue's potency intensifies a multi-layered high that zaps concentration and decision-making, so anything more than stereotypical stoned activities is a challenge. You’re not necessarily devoid of energy, but you might lack the ability to direct it. And prepare to be hungry, no matter how full you were before toking. Medical benefits have included treating certain eating and sleeping disorders, as well as stress and minor aches and pains.

Home grower’s take: “It grows tall and can seem kind of wispy at first, but those buds will bulk up and round out. Don’t let it trick you into thinking it’s a sativa — that high is far from it. I can barely even think after a couple hits. I would warn against growing it in small rooms or if you have high tables or reservoirs — seriously, Crazy Glue gets fucking high. Decent yield for a nine-week bloom, though, and the potency is supreme.”

Is there a strain you'd like to see profiled? Email marijuana@westword.com.

