Trying to Create a Spliff Experience Through Vaping

click to enlarge Vaping THC or nicotine separately is common, but mixing the two is rare. Unsplash/ Elsa Olofsson

I love smoking spliffs, but I'm trying to stay away from smoking. I do, however, rip a vape stick every now and then. Are there any vape pods or vape juices out there with both THC and nicotine?No legal cannabis market in the United States allows a THC product to be mixed with nicotine or tobacco. Maybe you'll get lucky in Amsterdam's unlicensed coffee shops, where spliffs and mixing are accepted, but health experts and public officials out here would never. And they're not totally unjustified, as mixing the two has shown increased risks to mental and physical health, especially the lungs and throat.I'm no vape fan, but mixing nicotine and THC vape oils in a refillable cartridge certainly sounds plausible, though the viscosity and burn rate might require tinkering; there are also potential health impacts to consider. I've seen stackable THC vape cartridges that burn at the same time when you hit them, so adding a nicotine cart on top could achieve a spliff-like vape, I suppose — but this sounds like way too much work for something that is still bad for you. Roll one to smoke, or leave it alone.