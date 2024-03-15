Trying to Create a Spliff Experience Through Vaping

Dear Stoner: I love smoking spliffs, but I'm trying to stay away from smoking. I do, however, rip a vape stick every now and then. Are there any vape pods or vape juices out there with both THC and nicotine?
Pod Fawtha
Dear Pod Fawtha: No legal cannabis market in the United States allows a THC product to be mixed with nicotine or tobacco. Maybe you'll get lucky in Amsterdam's unlicensed coffee shops, where spliffs and mixing are accepted, but health experts and public officials out here would never. And they're not totally unjustified, as mixing the two has shown increased risks to mental and physical health, especially the lungs and throat.
stackable THC vape cartridges that burn at the same time when you hit them, so adding a nicotine cart on top could achieve a spliff-like vape, I suppose — but this sounds like way too much work for something that is still bad for you. Roll one to smoke, or leave it alone.
