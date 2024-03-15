 Creating a Spliff Experience Through Vaping | Westword
Navigation
Support Us
Search

Ask a Stoner

Trying to Create a Spliff Experience Through Vaping

Sounds like too much work for something that is still bad for you.
March 15, 2024
Cartoon stoner
Westword
Share this:
Dear Stoner: I love smoking spliffs, but I'm trying to stay away from smoking. I do, however, rip a vape stick every now and then. Are there any vape pods or vape juices out there with both THC and nicotine?
Pod Fawtha

Dear Pod Fawtha: No legal cannabis market in the United States allows a THC product to be mixed with nicotine or tobacco. Maybe you'll get lucky in Amsterdam's unlicensed coffee shops, where spliffs and mixing are accepted, but health experts and public officials out here would never. And they're not totally unjustified, as mixing the two has shown increased risks to mental and physical health, especially the lungs and throat.
click to enlarge Man hits a cannabis vape pen
Vaping THC or nicotine separately is common, but mixing the two is rare.
Unsplash/Elsa Olofsson
I'm no vape fan, but mixing nicotine and THC vape oils in a refillable cartridge certainly sounds plausible, though the viscosity and burn rate might require tinkering; there are also potential health impacts to consider. I've seen stackable THC vape cartridges that burn at the same time when you hit them, so adding a nicotine cart on top could achieve a spliff-like vape, I suppose — but this sounds like way too much work for something that is still bad for you. Roll one to smoke, or leave it alone.

Send questions to [email protected].
KEEP WESTWORD FREE... Since we started Westword, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Denver, and we'd like to keep it that way. Your membership allows us to continue offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food, and culture with no paywalls. You can support us by joining as a member for as little as $1.
Herbert Fuego is the resident stoner at Westword, ready to answer all your marijuana questions.
Contact: Herbert Fuego
Popular Boulder Hash Maker Launches Flower Line

High Society

Popular Boulder Hash Maker Launches Flower Line

By Thomas Mitchell
Denver Launches Psychedelic Training for Emergency Responders

Psychedelics

Denver Launches Psychedelic Training for Emergency Responders

By Thomas Mitchell
Bachaz Wants to Represent Mexican Cannabis Users, One Tamarind THC Gummy at a Time

Business

Bachaz Wants to Represent Mexican Cannabis Users, One Tamarind THC Gummy at a Time

By Bennito L. Kelty
Marijuana Gun Rights Ballot Initiative Is Alive Again

Election

Marijuana Gun Rights Ballot Initiative Is Alive Again

By Thomas Mitchell
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy Westword may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2024 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.
Do Not Sell or Share My Information
Powered By Foundation