Support Us

Denver's independent source of
local news and culture

Marijuana

Ask a Stoner: Should Delta-8 Users Check Out the Stronger THC-O?

December 16, 2021 5:57AM

Ask a Stoner: Should Delta-8 Users Check Out the Stronger THC-O?
Westword
Dear Stoner: Why don’t people in states without legal weed just skip this Delta-8 baby ball and go straight to THC-O? It’s all made in a gray-market lab, anyway. Why play baby ball when you can play in the pros, am I right?
Magellan

Dear Magellan: Not everyone wants to explore the unseen and chug like a sailor. Some of us just want to sip and enjoy ourselves. Sure, there are a few similarities between THC-O acetate and Delta-8 THC, but we shouldn’t be so cavalier. Delta-8 is also new and has its own shady side, but it’s still easier to wrap our heads around than THC-O.
click to enlarge There are many forms of THC, and not all of the are natural. - SCOTT LENTZ
There are many forms of THC, and not all of the are natural.
Scott Lentz
I first came across THC-O in 2019, and the amount of knowledge surrounding the synthetic cannabinoid has hardly increased. We know it’s stronger than traditional THC (Delta-8 included) and unregulated, but there isn’t much information on THC-O’s health effects, despite a growing market presence online. THC-O isn’t produced naturally by cannabis and has to be produced in a lab, which is a dangerous process, according to the companies that make it. And although CBD can be converted into both THC-O and Delta-8, most users report THC-O taking up to thirty minutes to fully kick in, while Delta-8’s effects start and end relatively quickly. I’d stay away from either and stick with good ol’-fashioned weed. At least we know what to expect there.

Send questions to [email protected]
KEEP WESTWORD FREE... Since we started Westword, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Denver, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Herbert Fuego is the resident stoner at Westword, ready to answer all your marijuana questions.
Contact: Herbert Fuego

Trending Marijuana

Latest Stories

More »

Join the Westword community and help support independent local journalism in Denver.

Get the latest updates in news, food, music and culture, and receive special offers direct to your inbox.

Become a member and go ad-free!

Support Our Journalism
Privacy Policy

This Week's Issue

California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy Westword may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2021 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation