Ask a Stoner: Should Delta-8 Users Check Out the Stronger THC-O?

Dear Stoner:
Why don’t people in states without legal weed just skip this Delta-8 baby ball and go straight to THC-O? It’s all made in a gray-market lab, anyway. Why play baby ball when you can play in the pros, am I right?
Magellan
Dear Magellan:
Not everyone wants to explore the unseen and chug like a sailor. Some of us just want to sip and enjoy ourselves. Sure, there are a few similarities between THC-O acetate
and Delta-8 THC
, but we shouldn’t be so cavalier. Delta-8 is also new and has its own shady side, but it’s still easier to wrap our heads around than THC-O.
There are many forms of THC, and not all of the are natural.
Scott Lentz
I first came across THC-O in 2019, and the amount of knowledge surrounding the synthetic cannabinoid has hardly increased. We know it’s stronger than traditional THC (Delta-8 included) and unregulated, but there isn’t much information on THC-O’s health effects, despite a growing market presence online. THC-O isn’t produced naturally by cannabis and has to be produced in a lab, which is a dangerous process, according to the companies that make it. And although CBD can be converted into both THC-O and Delta-8, most users report THC-O taking up to thirty minutes to fully kick in, while Delta-8’s effects start and end relatively quickly. I’d stay away from either and stick with good ol’-fashioned weed. At least we know what to expect there.
