Fly Hi 4/20 Fest Returning to Civic Center in 2020?

Organizers of an annual celebration of cannabis culture, the Fly Hi 4/20 Festival at Civic Center Park, have submitted an application to hold a third edition in the same space on Monday April 20, 2020, according to the Denver Department of Parks and Recreation.

Parks and Rec spokesperson Cyndi Karvaski confirms that Euflora, the organizers of the Fly Hi 4/20 Festival for the past two years, has applied to hold another festival in 2020. The festival's website has a countdown to next year's Fly Hi, listing Civic Center as the location.

Euflora hasn't responded to requests for comment on its plans for the next go-round, but over a decade of 4/20 celebrations at Civic Center Park — whether organized by Euflora or former 4/20 Rally organizer Miguel Lopez — have led Coloradans and cannabis users to expect a free concert and plenty of un-\sanctioned and undisciplined weed smoking at any 4/20 event there. In 2019, the Fly Hi 4/20 Fest brought in T.I. and Jermaine Dupri to headline the free show; Lil Wayne, Lil Jon and the Original Wailers were on the bill the year before.

Although Euflora has applied for the date, it has not yet secured the event permit from the city, as event permits are not typically issued until a week before the event. And even if Euflora is successful in reserving April 20, 2020, don't expect a lot of details on the event soon: In both 2019 and 2018, specific plans and lineups for Fly Hi were not released until March.

Public cannabis use is still illegal in Colorado; although laws against it are largely unenforced on 4/20, over 100 public-consumption citations were handed out during the last two festivals combined.