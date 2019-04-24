 


    Herban Planet
The Super Lemon Haze is now Nickel's second-most popular cocktail.
Ashlae W./ohladycakes.com

This Class Will Teach You How to Mix CBD and Booze

Westword Staff | April 24, 2019 | 11:58am
Good googly moogly, is CBD blowing up or what? You can find food, drinks and lotions infused with the hemp-derived cannabinoid at national drug store chains, coffee shops, local liquor stores and even a fast-food chain on a certain day in April.

Bars are trying out CBD, too, with the Nickel at Hotel Teatro crafting cocktails around it and adding CBD to traditional drinks upon request. Now, the Nickel wants to teach you how to do the same at home.

After its recent success putting CBD cocktails on the menu and hosting a one-time dinner infused with CBD, the Nickel was inspired to create a workshop where bartenders will teach you how to make a Chill Lebowski and Super Lemon Haze — two drinks garnished with 12 milligrams of CBD oil with black pepper and turmeric — as well as a CBD mocktail with no alcohol. They'll also instruct you on other ways to infuse your personal favorites with CBD.

The Chill Lebowski is the Nickel's take on a White Russian, with chili liqueur, espresso, honey syrup, Frangelico, egg white and CBD oil, while the Super Lemon Haz is a concoction of housemade limoncello, ginger liqueur, cherry bitters, whipped cream and CBD oil. According to Teatro food and beverage manager Derrick Odom, the Super Lemon Haze is now the bar's second-most popular cocktail, behind the classic Old-Fashioned.

Tickets to the workshop, at the Nickel from 5:30 to 8 p.m. on Monday, April 29, are $35, and will include the three aforementioned drinks and their recipes, as well as charcuterie plates during the class.

