Denver Police: Jeeps Full of Burglars Keep Striking Dispensaries

Thieves are harassing Denver marijuana dispensaries at a worrisome rate, according to the Denver Police Department, which sent an alert to local marijuana business owners on June 7.

There have been 34 reported incidents of dispensary burglaries in the city so far this year, the DPD says. Police believe that most of the robberies involve the same group of people: three to four males and possibly two females, who arrive after hours in stolen Jeep Liberties and Jeep Cherokees, then break open the front door with a pry bar or smash a glass window to gain entry. The crimes tend to occur at dispensaries near major roads, such as I-70 and I-25.

The DPD declined to provide additional details, citing an ongoing investigation, but did provide a photo of hooded suspects and a getaway vehicle (above), as well as the suggestion that anyone with information about the burglaries should call the non-emergency police line at 720-913-2000.

Largely an all-cash business because of the plant's illegal federal status, the marijuana industry can be subject to armed robberies, too, and many dispensaries employ armed security guards during business hours.