Love Cake and Cookies Strains? Try These Denver Dispensaries.

Marijuana stores aren't known for baked goods, but you might guess otherwise when scanning their menus. Colorful, sugar-coated strains with names like Wedding Cake, Mandarin Cookies, Do-Si-Dos and Gelato are some of Denver's most popular weed varieties, all descending from the ever-popular Girl Scout Cookies.
Although that strain is nearing a decade old and started going under more simplified aliases — like "GSC" or "Cookies," at several stores after the Girl Scouts of America threatened legal action — Girl Scout Cookies and its descendants have never been more in demand. For better or worse, a lot of tokers now associate potency and a rare sweet, doughy flavor with Cookies and Cake strains.
Some dispensaries have taken that notion seriously, stocking their shelves with everything from MAC (Miracle Alien Cookies) to Birthday Cake Kush. Here are fourteen Denver-area pot shops that always keep at least a handful of Cookies jars full.
Mighty Tree
2268 South Delaware Street
720-642-9600
Den-Rec
2117 Larimer Street
303-296-2093
2042 South Bannock Street
720-390-5070
The Joint
4745 West 38th Avenue
303-455-0079
Wolf Pac
74 Federal Boulevard
720-428-8697
2420 South Colorado Boulevard
720-255-2834
A Cut Above
1911 South Broadway
720-536-8965
Kind Meds
260 Santa Fe Drive
720-366-8888
Peak
260 Broadway
720-390-7804
Doctors Orders
1406 West 38th Avenue
303-433-0276
House of Dankness
10555 East 45th Avenue
303-373-7373
Oasis Cannabis Superstore
5440 West 44th Avenue
303-333-3338
6359 East Evans Avenue
303-756-1494
Marijuana Deals Near You
We Believe Local Journalism is Critical to the Life of a City
Engaging with our readers is essential to Westword's mission. Make a financial contribution or sign up for a newsletter, and help us keep telling Denver's stories with no paywalls.
Support Our Journalism
Laughing Grass
1110 West Virginia Avenue
720-379-8567
Callie's Cannabis Shoppe
920 West 104th Avenue, Northglenn
303-379-9526
Rocky Mountain High
Four metro dispensaries
The Peaceful Choice
7464 Arapahoe Avenue, Boulder
720-366-6615
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!