Love Cake and Cookies Strains? Try These Denver Dispensaries.

Den-Rec's south location is quieter than the downtown store, but it still carries the same collection of Cookies and OG strains.

Marijuana stores aren't known for baked goods, but you might guess otherwise when scanning their menus. Colorful, sugar-coated strains with names like Wedding Cake, Mandarin Cookies, Do-Si-Dos and Gelato are some of Denver's most popular weed varieties, all descending from the ever-popular Girl Scout Cookies.

Although that strain is nearing a decade old and started going under more simplified aliases — like "GSC" or "Cookies," at several stores after the Girl Scouts of America threatened legal action — Girl Scout Cookies and its descendants have never been more in demand. For better or worse, a lot of tokers now associate potency and a rare sweet, doughy flavor with Cookies and Cake strains.

Some dispensaries have taken that notion seriously, stocking their shelves with everything from MAC (Miracle Alien Cookies) to Birthday Cake Kush. Here are fourteen Denver-area pot shops that always keep at least a handful of Cookies jars full.

Mighty Tree

2268 South Delaware Street

720-642-9600

Den-Rec

2117 Larimer Street

303-296-2093

2042 South Bannock Street

720-390-5070

The Joint

4745 West 38th Avenue

303-455-0079

Wolf Pac

74 Federal Boulevard

720-428-8697

2420 South Colorado Boulevard

720-255-2834

A Cut Above

1911 South Broadway

720-536-8965

Kind Meds

260 Santa Fe Drive

720-366-8888

EXPAND MAC (Miracle Alien Cookies) had a big 2019. Herbert Fuego

Peak

260 Broadway

720-390-7804

Doctors Orders

1406 West 38th Avenue

303-433-0276

House of Dankness

10555 East 45th Avenue

303-373-7373

Oasis Cannabis Superstore

5440 West 44th Avenue

303-333-3338

6359 East Evans Avenue

303-756-1494

Laughing Grass

1110 West Virginia Avenue

720-379-8567

Callie's Cannabis Shoppe

920 West 104th Avenue, Northglenn

303-379-9526

Rocky Mountain High

Four metro dispensaries

The Peaceful Choice

7464 Arapahoe Avenue, Boulder

720-366-6615