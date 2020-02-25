 
The independent voice of Denver since 1977

4
Den-Rec's south location is quieter than the downtown store, but it still carries the same collection of Cookies and OG strains.
Google Maps screenshot

Love Cake and Cookies Strains? Try These Denver Dispensaries.

Herbert Fuego | February 25, 2020 | 9:01am
AA

Marijuana stores aren't known for baked goods, but you might guess otherwise when scanning their menus. Colorful, sugar-coated strains with names like Wedding Cake, Mandarin Cookies, Do-Si-Dos and Gelato are some of Denver's most popular weed varieties, all descending from the ever-popular Girl Scout Cookies.

Although that strain is nearing a decade old and started going under more simplified aliases — like "GSC" or "Cookies," at several stores after the Girl Scouts of America threatened legal action — Girl Scout Cookies and its descendants have never been more in demand. For better or worse, a lot of tokers now associate potency and a rare sweet, doughy flavor with Cookies and Cake strains.

Some dispensaries have taken that notion seriously, stocking their shelves with everything from MAC (Miracle Alien Cookies) to Birthday Cake Kush. Here are fourteen Denver-area pot shops that always keep at least a handful of Cookies jars full.

Mighty Tree
2268 South Delaware Street
720-642-9600

Den-Rec
2117 Larimer Street
303-296-2093

2042 South Bannock Street
720-390-5070

The Joint
4745 West 38th Avenue
303-455-0079

Wolf Pac
74 Federal Boulevard
720-428-8697

2420 South Colorado Boulevard
720-255-2834

A Cut Above
1911 South Broadway
720-536-8965

Kind Meds
260 Santa Fe Drive
720-366-8888

MAC (Miracle Alien Cookies) had a big 2019.EXPAND
Herbert Fuego

Peak
260 Broadway
720-390-7804

Doctors Orders
1406 West 38th Avenue
303-433-0276

House of Dankness
10555 East 45th Avenue
303-373-7373

Oasis Cannabis Superstore
5440 West 44th Avenue
303-333-3338

6359 East Evans Avenue
303-756-1494

Laughing Grass
1110 West Virginia Avenue
720-379-8567

Callie's Cannabis Shoppe
920 West 104th Avenue, Northglenn
303-379-9526

Rocky Mountain High
Four metro dispensaries

The Peaceful Choice
7464 Arapahoe Avenue, Boulder
720-366-6615

 
Herbert Fuego is the resident stoner at Westword, ready to answer all your marijuana questions.

