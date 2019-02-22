Denver Dispensary Trill Evolutions Closing on Sunday

Trill Evolutions is closing up shop for good on Sunday, February 24, after the owner couldn't come to an agreement with the landlord of his store at 5550 Joliet Street in Denver.
According to Trill Evolutions owner David Threlfall, a hemp and CBD company offered his landlord "about three times" what the dispensary was paying on its current lease. Instead of trying to find a new location, Threlfall says he plans to sell his four Denver marijuana business licenses and focus his attention on Trill Alternatives, his medical and recreational dispensary in Boulder, as well as his CBD capsule brand, Trill Pills.
"I don't see the value in [finding a new location], for all the time and effort. We'll focus our energy on our Boulder store. People who really want to use cannabis for health reasons will go to a reputable store," he says. "It kills me not to have that store there, but to jump through the hoops to find a new location, lease it, move everything — I just have too much going on."
Threlfall has told both his regular customers and employees about the impending closing, offering jobs at his Boulder store or help in finding spots with other businesses in the industry.
Open in the Montbello neighborhood since 2016, Trill Evolutions is one of the closer dispensaries to Denver International Airport, but marketed itself as a spot for medically-focused consumers. Threfall believes that approach was starting to work as the store solidified its footing in the neighborhood.
"Giving customer and patients the knowledge and power to heal themselves — that's what I'm going to miss the most here," he explains. "It breaks all of our hearts that we can't stay there, but I understand the guy who owns the space wants to make the most he can."
Trill Evolutions will be holding a mass sale until it closes on Sunday; Threlfall says that most of the store's products are marked down 50 percent.
