Denver Dispensary Trill Evolutions Closing on Sunday

Trill Evolutions is closing up shop for good on Sunday, February 24, after the owner couldn't come to an agreement with the landlord of his store at 5550 Joliet Street in Denver.

According to Trill Evolutions owner David Threlfall, a hemp and CBD company offered his landlord "about three times" what the dispensary was paying on its current lease. Instead of trying to find a new location, Threlfall says he plans to sell his four Denver marijuana business licenses and focus his attention on Trill Alternatives, his medical and recreational dispensary in Boulder, as well as his CBD capsule brand, Trill Pills.