Denver Awards Social Consumption License to Second Business

A second business has been given the green light to allow patrons to consume marijuana. Denver Excise and Licenses has awarded a social consumption license to Vape and Play, which will now begin construction and will open pending inspections in November, says owner Taylor Rosean.

Vape and Play will operate a bar that will give consumers all the tools they need to get high — save for the pot itself, which isn't allowed under city rules — and offer games, TVs and vending machines, as well as live entertainment from comedians and musicians. Rosean says the decision caps three years of work trying to get his business off the ground.

"The process has been a slog, to say the least," says Rosean, who partnered with his mother to open the shop. "From getting insurance for our cannabis liability to setting up all of our group sales accounts, it's been two to three years of applying to any sort of services that would help our business and getting rejected and rejected — not to mention we've been working with local registered neighborhood groups, governments, [Denver's] Excise and Licenses to create the perfect business model that will solve all the problems in this kind of business."