City: No More Dispensaries in Montbello, but One License in Elyria Swansea Available

The Denver Department of Excise & Licenses has added Montbello to the list of six neighborhoods where new marijuana dispensaries are banned. But Elyria Swansea is now open for applications.
Before location rules for Denver medical marijuana businesses were created in the mid-2000s, dispensaries and grow operations struggled to find property owners who would lease space to federally illegal enterprises. Many of these businesses found homes in industrial areas on the fringes of the city before eventually converting to recreational production and sales.
Although the pot boom has been attributed to helping revitalize parts of Denver such as South Broadway and Five Points, some neighborhoods became saturated with marijuana businesses when Colorado was one of the only states with recreational pot sales, according to city officials. So for the past two summers, Excise & Licenses has assessed Denver's 78 official neighborhoods to determine the number of marijuana dispensaries, grows and extraction facilities there, and how those businesses align with the city's licensing, proximity and zoning requirements.
While no businesses are being forced to close if they're already located in saturated neighborhoods, new licenses won't be issued for those areas until a certain level of dispensaries and grows close or move.
As a result of the department's most recent tally, popular neighborhoods such as Baker and Five Points (RiNo included) remain off limits for new dispensaries, as do Northeast Park Hill, Overland and Valverde; Montbello was added to the list of areas where new dispensary applications are prohibited. Montbello, Northeast Park Hill and Overland are barred from allowing any more marijuana cultivations, as are College View-South Platte and Elyria Swansea, which was on the no-more-dispensaries list until this year.
According to Excise & Licenses, one dispensary license is now up for grabs in Elyria Swansea — but under local rules, the license most go to an applicant that qualifies under Denver's marijuana social equity program.
Here are the off-limits neighborhoods, and how many locations they currently have:
No more dispensaries:
Overland: 13
Northeast Park Hill: 11
Baker: 10
Five Points:
Montbello:
Valverde:
No more growing operations:
Northeast Park Hill: 33
Montbello: 32
Elyria Swansea: 31
Overland: 21
College View-South Platte: 18