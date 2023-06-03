Navigation
Support Us

Denver's independent source of
local news and culture

Business

City: No More Dispensaries in Montbello, but One License in Elyria Swansea Available

June 3, 2023 6:53AM

Inside Medicine Man, a dispensary in Montbello.
Inside Medicine Man, a dispensary in Montbello. Scott Lentz
The Denver Department of Excise & Licenses has added Montbello to the list of six neighborhoods where new marijuana dispensaries are banned. But Elyria Swansea is now open for applications.

Before location rules for Denver medical marijuana businesses were created in the mid-2000s, dispensaries and grow operations struggled to find property owners who would lease space to federally illegal enterprises. Many of these businesses found homes in industrial areas on the fringes of the city before eventually converting to recreational production and sales.

Although the pot boom has been attributed to helping revitalize parts of Denver such as South Broadway and Five Points, some neighborhoods became saturated with marijuana businesses when Colorado was one of the only states with recreational pot sales, according to city officials. So for the past two summers, Excise & Licenses has assessed Denver's 78 official neighborhoods to determine the number of marijuana dispensaries, grows and extraction facilities there, and how those businesses align with the city's licensing, proximity and zoning requirements.

While no businesses are being forced to close if they're already located in saturated neighborhoods, new licenses won't be issued for those areas until a certain level of dispensaries and grows close or move.

As a result of the department's most recent tally, popular neighborhoods such as Baker and Five Points (RiNo included) remain off limits for new dispensaries, as do Northeast Park Hill, Overland and Valverde; Montbello was added to the list of areas where new dispensary applications are prohibited. Montbello, Northeast Park Hill and Overland are barred from allowing any more marijuana cultivations, as are College View-South Platte and Elyria Swansea, which was on the no-more-dispensaries list until this year.

According to Excise & Licenses, one dispensary license is now up for grabs in Elyria Swansea — but under local rules, the license most go to an applicant that qualifies under Denver's marijuana social equity program.

Here are the off-limits neighborhoods, and how many locations they currently have:

No more dispensaries:
Overland: 13
Northeast Park Hill: 11
Baker: 10
Five Points:
Montbello:
Valverde:

No more growing operations:
Northeast Park Hill: 33
Montbello: 32
Elyria Swansea: 31
Overland: 21
College View-South Platte: 18 
KEEP WESTWORD FREE... Since we started Westword, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Denver, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Thomas Mitchell has written about all things cannabis for Westword since 2014, covering sports, real estate and general news along the way for publications such as the Arizona Republic, Inman and Fox Sports. He's currently the cannabis editor for westword.com.
Contact: Thomas Mitchell

Trending Marijuana

Latest Stories

Keep Scrolling or Click to Read:
More

Join the Westword community and help support independent local journalism in Denver.

Get the latest updates in news, food, music and culture, and receive special offers direct to your inbox.

Become a member and go ad-free!

Support Our Journalism
Privacy Policy

This Week's Issue

California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy Westword may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2023 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation