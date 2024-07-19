 Should I Care if My Neighbors Dislike the Smell of Marijuana Smoke? | Westword
Should I Care if My Neighbors Dislike the Smell of Marijuana Smoke?

"Should I have to stop a legal activity because it smells?"
July 19, 2024
Cartoon character smokes weed
Westword
Dear Stoner: I live in a legal state and smoke weed in my living room sometimes, but my neighbor came to me in a huff about his kids smelling marijuana smoke while playing outside. What's your take? Should I have to stop a legal activity because it smells?
Mr. Rodgers

Dear Mr. Rodgers: If you're lighting up with the windows open so your house doesn't smell, then make sure you know where the smoke is drifting. Burning one at home is well within your rights, and there's a good chance that guy's an overbearing asshole, but it does pay to have good relationships with neighbors.
click to enlarge Man smokes joint in his home
Maria Levitov
People should know by now that they're going to smell pot more often after their state legalizes, and this guy's kids have probably seen or heard ads about cannabis already. Try to be cognizant of your neighbors and their kids by mindfully choosing when and where you smoke, and a few aromatic lines of defense wouldn't hurt. But there's only so much you can do. If he still comes knocking, you can either not answer or argue while stoned. Take option A.

Send questions to [email protected].
Herbert Fuego is the resident stoner at Westword, ready to answer all your marijuana questions.
Contact: Herbert Fuego
