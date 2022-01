Ask a Stoner: Does Anyone in Denver Care About Smelling Pot Smoke in Public?

Does anybody give a shit about public pot smoking in this city? Every time I go out to eat, I smell burnt weed.The cop who gave my friend Flam a citation for smoking weed outside of a Broncos game gave a shit. And I don’t blame that cop. You can’t be smoking a joint in front of kids, or in the middle of large public crowds that didn’t ask for a contact high, or even at a family event (shout-out to Flam). If you must, hit a hash pen off the walking path or in a bathroom stall — like a respectable adult.Some parts of Denver smell more like burnt weed than others, including downtown, Capitol Hill, stretches of Broadway and Colfax — and the 16th Street Mall, but who’s hanging out there, anyway? Still, if the smoker isn’t in your face, what’s the big deal? Denver has worse problems ( and smells ) to address.