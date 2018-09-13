Social Consumption Task Force Finalizing Recommendations for Council

The last meeting of the Social Consumption Area Task Force included plenty of analogies from members trying to explain the compromises they have had to make.

"In life, just like in marriage, you don't always get your way all the time," said Margie Valdez, who represents powerful neighborhood lobbying group Inter-Neighborhood Cooperation, at the September 13 meeting.

The task force has met all year to smooth the edges of Initiative 300, which created a pilot program that lets businesses apply for a license to allow adult marijuana consumption in certain areas. Its chairwoman, Councilwoman Kendra Black, will present the task force's final recommendations for how to better enforce the initiative to Denver City Council in November.