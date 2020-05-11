Pat Milbery Leaves His Mark on New Green Solution Store

Pat Milbery has been a busy boy lately. Fresh off debuting a series of live art broadcasts to support local DJs, and getting ready to put city-commissioned street art on an actual street, Bannock, the Denver artist just finished a mural on the side of a new pot shop in Stapleton.

Milbery has worked with businesses ranging from Pabst Blue Ribbon to Illegal Pete's to Westword in the past, and now the marijuana industry is on his list of collaborators. His latest mural, a giant, all-seeing owl perched in the middle of the Rocky Mountains, can be spotted on the side wall of the Green Solution's new dispensary at 10195 East Montview Avenue in Aurora.

The work is displayed on the side of a new dispensary in Stapleton. Courtesy of the Green Solution

"Adventure Into Your Imagination" focuses on Colorado and the Green Solution's history, according to the dispensary chain, which just opened the new location.The store is the 21st location for the Green Solution, a Denver-based dispensary group that is set to be sold for $140 million later this year, and is currently the largest in the state.

There will be a grand opening for the dispensary on Friday, May 16, and mural debut from 2 to 6 p.m., with several retail promotions and free packaged food available during the event.