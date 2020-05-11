 
See Pat Milbery's new work at 10195 East Montview Avenue, Aurora.EXPAND
See Pat Milbery's new work at 10195 East Montview Avenue, Aurora.
Courtesy of the Green Solution

Pat Milbery Leaves His Mark on New Green Solution Store

Thomas Mitchell | May 11, 2020 | 11:18am
Pat Milbery has been a busy boy lately. Fresh off debuting a series of live art broadcasts to support local DJs, and getting ready to put city-commissioned street art on an actual street, Bannock, the Denver artist just finished a mural on the side of a new pot shop in Stapleton.

Milbery has worked with businesses ranging from Pabst Blue Ribbon to Illegal Pete's to Westword in the past, and now the marijuana industry is on his list of collaborators. His latest mural, a giant, all-seeing owl perched in the middle of the Rocky Mountains, can be spotted on the side wall of the Green Solution's new dispensary at 10195 East Montview Avenue in Aurora.

Courtesy of the Green Solution

"Adventure Into Your Imagination" focuses on Colorado and the Green Solution's history, according to the dispensary chain, which just opened the new location.The store is the 21st location for the Green Solution, a Denver-based dispensary group that is set to be sold for $140 million later this year, and is currently the largest in the state.

There will be a grand opening for the dispensary on Friday, May 16, and mural debut from 2 to 6 p.m., with several retail promotions and free packaged food available during the event.

 
Thomas Mitchell has written about all things cannabis for Westword since 2014, covering sports, real estate and general news along the way for publications such as the Arizona Republic, Inman and Fox Sports. He's currently the cannabis editor for westword.com.

