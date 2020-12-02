Denver's Front-Line Workers Can Snag Free CBD Cookies on Friday

Health-care workers, first responders and all other essential and front-line employees can enjoy a free CBD-infused cookie on Friday, December 4, courtesy of CBD cookie dough company C.B. Dough. In honor of National Cookie Day and those impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, C.B. Dough will hand out fresh-baked cookies, hot cocoa and cold-brew coffee near Denver Health all day.

Sisters Sammy and Maddy Davidoff started C.B. Dough this past spring. Launching a company during the early stages of quarantine gave the Davidoff sisters an appreciation for front-line workers, they explain, and they hope that warm cookies will express their gratitude. Fresh-baked cookies are “the epitome of showing someone you care about them," according to Maddy. "[To] anyone who has had to keep working through this time, we want to say ‘Thank you.’”

C.B. Dough offers three flavors of pre-made cookie dough: chocolate chip, reverse chocolate chip (chocolate cookie dough with white chocolate chips) and vegan chocolate chip.

C.B. Dough’s food truck, the "Calming Cookie Carriage,” will be parked outside the TownePlace Suites at 685 Speer Boulevard from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday, handing out cookies with 15 milligrams of hemp-derived CBD. Workers can also grab free (non-infused) hot chocolate and cold-brew coffee donated by NuRange Coffee. Jars of ready-to-bake CBD cookie dough will be available for purchase, with 50 percent of profits from the day supporting the nonprofit #FirstRespondersFirst; half of all proceeds from online sales between December 4 and 6 will also be donated, according to the Davidoffs.

The sisters will wear gloves and masks, sanitize surfaces regularly and maintain a six-foot distance from visitors at the C.B. Dough truck to minimize human contact, and they ask anyone waiting in line for cookies to remain socially distant and wear a mask.

C.B. Dough offers three flavors of pre-made cookie dough: chocolate chip, reverse chocolate chip (chocolate cookie dough with white chocolate chips) and vegan chocolate chip. All three flavors will be baked on site at the cookie giveaway. The 15-milligram dosage was chosen for a light but comforting treat, the sisters explain.

“Not only is it a warm chocolate chip cookie, but the CBD will help them relax and de-stress from what I’m sure are the many stressful days they have had,” Sammy says. “We know it’s not a lot, but we want to give something back. We hope we’re able to make their days a little bit better.”

If it's anything like free pretzel day at The Office, you'd better get in line early.