Ask a Stoner

Cannabis-Infused Tour Services Sprouting Up in Denver

Three cannabis licensed tour vans and mobile lounges recently launched in Denver.
August 22, 2023
Dear Stoner: I'm visiting Denver for the first time soon. My husband and I enjoy those bus or boat tours to learn more about a city before we explore it. Naturally, we were curious if there are any tours of Denver that would allow us to smoke weed.
Maye

Dear Maye: Three cannabis-friendly tour vans and mobile lounges recently launched here. The smoking portions of any tour will have to remain strictly within Denver, however, because the city's newly licensed tour services must first have their routes approved by local and nearby governments allowing pot-friendly mobile lounges — and Denver is currently the only municipality in the metro area permitting such services.
click to enlarge A woman smells a marijuana bud aboard a tour bus
Cannabis-friendly tour buses and vans, public and private, are rolling around Denver.
Jacqueline Collins
The Canna Cabanabus, the Cannabis Experience and Colorado Cannabis Tours all offer private booking services that will take you just about anywhere in Denver, and the Cannabis Experience and Colorado Cannabis Tours both list group tours of Denver murals, taco joints and cannabis production facilities. These might not have the depth or professional guidance of a non-cannabis tour of historic Denver, however, so get yourself some edibles or a vape pen and sign up for something more traditional if you're interested in a more wide-ranging tour.

Send questions to [email protected].
Herbert Fuego is the resident stoner at Westword, ready to answer all your marijuana questions.
