Destination Dispensaries Across Colorado

A lack of things to do besides shop at dispensaries hasn't exactly hurt pot's popularity, but offering customers grow tours, building themed-dispensaries or opening a pot lounge next door certainly adds to the fun.

While new social consumption licenses could bring dispensary tasting rooms to Colorado within the next year or so, it will remain challenging to find quick and nearby cannabis activities in the meantime. So we scouted Colorado pot shops, and came up with these eight dispensaries that will enhance your cannabis-buying experience with educational or entertaining options.



Seed & Smith

5070 Oakland Street

720-506-2533

The area surrounding Seed & Smith doesn't look like anything special — the dispensary is located in a north Denver industrial district (which is also home to a paintball course and a Leopold Bros. distillery, so don't judge a book by its cover) — but it's what on the inside that counts. On top of having a fine dispensary and award-winning line of vaporizer products, Seed & Smith offers free seed-to-sale tours, taking customers on a forty-minute walk through the dispensary's cultivation, extraction lab, packaging room and more. The tours take place from noon to 6 p.m., Thursdays through Sundays.

Smokin' Gun Apothecary

492 South Colorado Boulevard, Glendale

720-519-0891

The weed at Smokin' Gun is sourced from wholesale grows, but there are still plenty of unique aspects to this Glendale dispensary, which is located right next door to a strip club owned by the same family, or close enough. Two pillars in front are designed as spliffs, while the building itself is shaped like a MAC-10 machine gun, with red lights on top. Inside, budtenders work behind old West bank-teller windows, with a mock jail cell to remind customers that what they're buying used to carry jail time; signs offer other historic trivia.

Marijuana Deals Near You

1136 Yuma

1136 Yuma Court

720-900-1136

This is the sole dispensary on this list with a legal place to consume cannabis next door: 1136 Yuma is under the same ownership as the Coffee Joint, Denver's only licensed pot lounge. You get in the Coffee Joint for free (21+) after a purchase at 1136 Yuma, and puff away. You can order food, play video games or just burn one before you head to the airport. Because of a local ordinance, the Coffee Joint cannot let you smoke, but does allow dabbing and vaping, and provides electronic dab nails upon request (bring your own rig or vape).

Igadi

72399 U.S. Highway 40, Tabernash

970-536-0420

We'd be remiss not to include a mountain-town dispensary, but the truth is that many of them are just bare-bones operations, located in small shacks and strip malls, with products that are generally more expensive than they'd be at lower elevation. But Tabernash, a Grand County town located less than ten miles from Winter Park and just over thirty minutes from the Hot Sulphur Springs, is home to a monster. The Igadi dispensary chain's headquarters, growing operation and edibles facility are located in the same building as the dispensary, with window tours available so that you can see how the sausage is made.

Cannabis connoisseurs should highlight Kind Love on their maps when visiting Denver. Scott Lentz

Durango Organics

72 Suttle Street, Durango

970-259-3674

Durango is home to a lot of quality dispensaries, and you really can't go wrong when hanging out on the Animas River. Durango Organics is one of the true OGs, open since the medical-only days and still selling clones to customers. After stocking up, quench another thirst at Ska Brewing or Steamworks Brewing Company, which are located less than ten minutes in either direction.

Kind Love

4380 East Alameda Avenue, Glendale

303-565-3600

Kind Love is a destination for connoisseurs. The weed is fire, the selection is vast, and the budtenders still take the time to chat with you about their favorite cut of Chemdog or which style of concentrate is best for mixing in with joints.

Rocky Mountain Cannabis

420 Brontosaurus Boulevard, Dinosaur

970-717-2420

There are only three dispensaries in Dinosaur, a small border town east of Utah and just under Dinosaur National Monument, where you can check out fossils of dozens of different dinos. All of them are solid stores, but Rocky Mountain Cannabis seems to be the most medically-focused, which generally comes with knowledgeable staff. Pot and paleontology — any fan of Jurassic Park or Ross on Friends would love it.

Trinidad Dispensaries

Trindad is a small town in southern Colorado less than twenty minutes from New Mexico, with a population of just over 8,000 people — and well over twenty dispensaries. Walking or driving along Main or Commercial streets is almost overwhelming, even for stoners, whose heads might spin like a short-circuiting robot after seeing so many pot shops on one block. But don't limit your explorations to that block; this town is definitely worth a stroll, and if you're feeling energetic, you can hike at nearby Fisher's Peak.