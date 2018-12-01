Five Easy Holiday Chocolate Edibles Recipes From the Experts

Thanks to social media and short cooking videos from Tasty, the Food Network and other outlets, baking a simple sugar cookie is no longer enough for a holiday treat. But those goddamn videos make everything look much easier than it really is, and you'll have a messy kitchen and an abomination of a dish before you know it.

To keep the fun points up without overwhelming your cooking ability, the chefs at Coda Signature came up with five simple recipes that require nothing more than common baking ingredients and the edibles you can find at your local dispensary. Try these:

Chocolate Covered Bacon (ten 10-milligram servings)

Ingredients:

Ten pieces of room temperature cooked bacon

One 100-milligram chocolate edible bar

Gently melt the chocolate bar in a heat-proof glass bowl in the microwave in 15-second intervals until melted and smooth. Once melted, evenly drizzle the melted chocolate over the bacon slices. Put in the refrigerator to solidify. Enjoy!

Chocolate Mousse (four 10-milligram servings)

Ingredients:

Four 10-milligram servings of infused chocolate

300 grams of organic heavy cream, cold

Splash of vanilla

Cinnamon to sprinkle on top

Gently melt the infused chocolate in a heat-proof glass bowl in the microwave in 15-second intervals until melted and smooth. Combine heavy cream and vanilla in a metal bowl, whisk until soft peaks form. Add two spoonfuls of the whipped cream into the melted chocolate. Stir to lighten the chocolate. Fold the remaining whipped cream into the chocolate mixture. Evenly spoon the mixture the between four bowls. Chill bowls in the refrigerator for one to two hours before serving, then lightly sprinkle tops with cinnamon.

Fiery Chocolate Pudding (four 10-milligram servings)

Ingredients:

Four 10-milligram pieces of infused choclate

3 ounces of 70 percent high-quality dark chocolate

4 tablespoons of organic unsalted butter

¼ cup of granulated sugar

¼ teaspoon of kosher salt

½ teaspoon of high-quality vanilla

½ teaspoon cayenne (or more, if you are in a particularly fiery mood)

Zest from ½ orange

Preheat oven to 375 degrees. Place four 6- to 8-ounce ovenproof bowls on a rimmed baking sheet. Place chocolates and butter in a heat-tproof bowl, and set over (not in) a saucepan of gently simmering water. Stir occasionally just until melted, 4 to 5 minutes. Remove from heat; mix in 2 tablespoons sugar, then egg yolks and vanilla.

In a medium bowl, with an electric mixer, beat egg whites and salt until soft peaks form. With mixer running, gradually add remaining 2 tablespoons sugar; beat until mixture is stiff and glossy. Using a flexible spatula, fold about a third of egg-white mixture into chocolate mixture; gently fold in remaining egg-white mixture, cayenne and orange zest, just until combined. Divide among bowls.

Bake until tops are puffed and cracked, but insides are still quite soft (a toothpick inserted in center will come out gooey), 20 to 25 minutes — or 25 to 30 minutes if bowls had been refrigerated. Serve warm or at room temperature (puddings will sink as they cool). Top with ice cream if feeling extra-decadent!

Espresso Affogato (four 5-milligram servings)

Ingredients:

Two Coda Signature Espresso Chocolates on a Spoon, 10 milligrams of THC each

4 scoops of vanilla ice cream

¾ cup of organic whole milk

Zest of 1 lemon

Gently melt the Espresso Chocolate on a Spoon in a heat-proof glass bowl in the microwave in 15-second intervals until melted and smooth. Gently heat the milk in a saucepan to just to a simmer. Gradually mix the warm milk into the melted espresso chocolate until you reach a smooth texture. Pour equally on top of the four scoops of vanilla ice cream. Sprinkle lemon zest on top of each scoop.

Thumbprint Cookies (10 milligrams per serving)

Simply replace the jam in your favorite thumbprint cookie recipe with a 10-milligram single square of an infused chocolate bar.

Happy holidays!