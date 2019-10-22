 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
    Herban Planet
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
4
Ask a Stoner: Ideas for Autumn Edibles
Westword

Ask a Stoner: Ideas for Autumn Edibles

Herbert Fuego | October 22, 2019 | 6:05am
AA

Dear Stoner: I've got the infusion process down for butter and cooking oil, but my imagination sucks. What are some fall-centric edibles?
Cook

Dear Cook: Well, since you already have the infusion process down, then you just need some autumn ingredients. Drizzle infused cooking oil on sweet potatoes and butternut squash for dinner, or use it to make medicated spaghetti, then put that special spaghetti in a brain mold for Halloween-style noodle brains!

Who says you can't be seasonal while getting high?EXPAND
Who says you can't be seasonal while getting high?
Getty Images/jenifoto

Dessert is easy, since you can create homemade popcorn balls (infused butter), pumpkin spice chai teas (infused milk or creamer) or dirt cake with gummy worms (infused cooking oil); they’re all very easy and incredibly delicious. You could also get uber-baked off caramel apples if you wanted, as caramel calls for butter and cream, both of which are full of THC-absorbing fats. Just be sure to label everything that’s infused.

Send questions to marijuana@westword.com.

 
Herbert Fuego is the resident stoner at Westword, ready to answer all your marijuana questions.

Popular Stories

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

©2019 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >