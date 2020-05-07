 
The independent voice of Denver since 1977

4
Ask a Stoner: Is Hemp-CBD Sold at Weed Dispensaries?
Westword

Ask a Stoner: Is Hemp-CBD Sold at Weed Dispensaries?

Herbert Fuego | May 7, 2020 | 7:31am
Dear Stoner: Can I buy CBD products without any THC in them at dispensaries? Seems like a more consistent supplier than a random convenience store.
Jed

Dear Jed: Not yet, although that will change this summer. Dispensaries are still banned from selling any hemp or CBD products that contain no THC because of a state law adopted before recreational pot sales started in 2014. But a new state Marijuana Enforcement Division regulation coming on line July 1 will finally allow all-CBD products on dispensary shelves. The rule will also permit hemp-derived CBD to be sold at dispensaries, so that you can consume CBD from dispensaries with less (but not zero) worry about failing a drug test.

Pot shops are generally more consistent at stocking CBD products than are mini-markets, and budtenders are usually more knowledgeable about CBD dosages and uses than employees at gas stations or health-food stores. Not only that, but cannabis products sold at dispensaries must undergo much more strict potency and contaminant testing than industrial hemp products, which are still largely unregulated.

Send questions to marijuana@westword.com.

 
Herbert Fuego is the resident stoner at Westword, ready to answer all your marijuana questions.

