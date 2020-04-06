Five Ways to Conserve Weed

Doesn't matter what the reason, we've all been here. Some of us are broke, others are out of connections — or maybe all of us are stuck at home because of a worldwide pandemic. Whatever it is that has you currently counting nugs, conserving the supply won't hurt.

Try these five tips from our resident Stoner to keep burning on a budget.

Set Daily Meters

If you're worried about running out, it's time to stop applying the 70/30 method to weed (smoking 70 percent of a bag in the first 24 hours, then stretching the rest until Friday.). If you're working from home and tend to smoke during the day on weekends, treat cannabis use like booze — and stay away until work's done. Then figure out the minimum amount it takes to reach a medicated level, recreational cruising altitude and (for the stoners) well-baked heights. Anyone who's smoked weed longer than a month should know these limits.

Set goals and scheduled session times for days off, and abstain from periodic snack-smoking as much as possible. For anyone who's been spoiled by living in a state with dispensaries, this can be harder than it sounds. But holding yourself to exercise, learning or work goals while keeping cannabis use as a reward could conserve your bud and lead to self-improvement. If you're too lazy for that, just space your sessions out longer than five hours at a time.

Reclaim and Reuse

These are hard days for many. Maybe it's time to actually start saving the THC-rich goop in your dab rig's reclaim collector, whether that be for a wet-crackling dab down the road or easy stovetop edible infusion. The same could be done with additive-free vape cartridges, too, if you're sick of vaping. And although smoking pipe resin or saving joint roaches isn't something I'd do, it's not something I'd judge if you have a medical issue and no other choice.

The brown leftovers of vaped weed might look lifeless, but there's usually some cannabinoids left in there. I wouldn't recommend smoking the harsh, burnt leftovers, but they work well for edible infusion. This is something worth doing even if you're not in a pinch, because it's an easy way to make cheap weed brownies.

Make Your Own Edibles, and Amp Them Up

Making edibles is one of the most effective ways to prolong high times at home, and the simpler forms of infusion don't require much more than a stove, cannabis butter or cooking oil, and a cooking pot. An eighth of flower or a gram of hash can make a very strong batch of cookies, brownies and plenty of other edibles recipes that break the traditional stoner mold, while infusing a jar of peanut butter with a half-gram of hash — all you do is mix melted hash with peanut butter and cook on medium-low for ten to fifteen minutes —puts anywhere from 150 to 400 milligrams of THC into a jar, depending on how potent the hash is.

Edibles can completely take the place of smoking for days, or at least cut those days back. Vaped weed, dab reclaim, sugar leaves, kief, hash and nugs can all be used to make edibles, and individual recipes don't require that much weed. Because THC bonds to fat, drinking whole milk or other drinks high in fat will enhance an edible's effects; many users swear that mangoes, which are high in the terpene myrcene, also increase an edible's potency. The little things add up.

Take Advantage of Bulk Deals

This doesn't only extend to dispensaries. Even dealers will drop the price if you're buying more. Although buying in bulk increases the likelihood of falling to the 70/30 method, it's much cheaper for those disciplined enough to stay weed rich. Buying ounces instead of eighths or three grams of hash instead of one saves money and trips to the dispensary, and being properly stocked in the case of emergency isn't a bad habit, either. If you take the time to follow daily and flash deals, you'll come up with even more economical opportunities. Just make sure to store your windfall properly.

Unleash Your Stash

If you have a true stash of various strains and concentrates, don't be afraid to unleash it when the time is right. Even when stored in prime conditions, cannabis doesn't have an infinite shelf-life, so you might as well enjoy that vintage Chiesel or Mendo Breath. Keep these for nighttime use or highly anticipated activities, so that you're not relying solely on a stash unless absolutely necessary, and don't be afraid to toke alone once the stash gets low. When I start running out of an individual strain, I'll set it aside for a future weed-salad bowl in my vape — a guaranteed trip to the moon with plenty of fun turbulence along the way.

Part of maintaining a powerful stash is proper storage. Keep your weed in an air-sealed container and avoid heat and light, both of which age buds and convert THC to CBN, a much less fun cannabinoid. Keeping the right balance of humidity is also an important factor that can affect flavor and potency.

Nobody likes smoking a joint rolled with a crumbling piece of dirt; they burn too fast.