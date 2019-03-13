Five Ways to Maximize Cannabis When Stuck at Home

Now that the bomb cyclone has hit, we hope you're stocked up on food — and cannabis. Since cannabis delivery is still illegal in Colorado (though a new bill might change that), your Postmates driver can't just add a few pre-rolls to your ramen order. You're going to need to get clever.

Here are five ways to stretch your THC as far as possible on a cold, snowy day. Godspeed, friends.

Makeshift Edibles

Single-serving edibles can be made fast and with relative ease, as long as you're not a stickler for taste. Taking the time to infuse butter or cooking oils will maximize potency and give you better flavor and texture, but that's difficult when you're low on herb. So try adding cannabis to a peanut butter sandwich or whip up a few cups of medicated hot chocolate: Either is effectively infused with less than a gram.

EXPAND Thanks, Greg. I'm going to smoke the sh*t out of this. iStock/ Maridav

Waterfalls

Like a gravity bong, but smaller. Waterfalls definitely aren't the healthiest way to toke, but they're an extremely efficient use of small amounts of cannabis, and easy to make.

First, push a downstem bowl or tool socket through the top of a plastic bottle cap (20-ounce Gatorade bottles work the best), then burn a small hole at the bottom of the bottle. Pack the bowl, fill the bottle up with water (while plugging the hole at the bottom) and put the bottle cap on. Simultaneously light the flower while releasing your finger from the hole, and suck up the smoke in the bottle.

Go light here. These hits are strong.

EXPAND If you had this much kief, you wouldn't be reading this. iStock/ Zenkyphoto

Gut the Grinder

Seems obvious, but you'd be surprised at how many people never use their kief. Even if there's only enough to top two or three bowls, that can make a huge difference — and your lungs will agree. And don't just scoop the surface, either. Really get in there as you scrape those crevices.

EXPAND Joint roaches save the day when mobility is an issue. Lindsey Bartlett

Roach Raiding

I know we've warned against this in the past, but if you're at the point of making waterfalls, it's also time to stop turning up your nose at hitting a roach or two. If you have enough roaches to rip apart and roll into a generation joint, all the better. Just be careful of blunt roaches, unless you like the flavor of ash and tobacco.

Reclaim from your dab rig can be recycled for more dabs or edibles. Westword

Reclaim and Re-Vape

Concentrate reclaim and vaporized buds can provide cannabinoid relief when you're desperate. Avoid scraping the tar off your glassware, if possible, and don't vape anything dark or too roasted; stick with the golden or light-brown buds. Will they taste good? No. Will they crackle and burn your throat more than usual? Probably. But they're still a better option than getting tar globs all over your fingers.

You can also use reclaim and vaporized buds to make edibles at home. Just follow the rules above, or get a little more picky if you have enough.