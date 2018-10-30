 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
    Follow http://instagram.com/denverwestword
  • Google Plus
Ask a Stoner: Should I Eat Edibles or Smoke Pot Before a Plane Ride?EXPAND
Westword

Ask a Stoner: Should I Eat Edibles or Smoke Pot Before a Plane Ride?

Herbert Fuego | October 30, 2018 | 6:18am
AA

Dear Stoner: Should I eat edibles or smoke before getting on a plane? I don’t do much of either, but thought it’d help with the boredom.
Lauren

Dear Lauren: Before you actually do either, make sure your tolerance and experience with cannabis are strong enough to handle being high while getting through security (it’s totally legal to be high at DIA but you can't posses any pot there, so people still get the willies) and then sitting on an airplane. For some people, cannabis only adds to anxiety, and edibles tend to peak mid-flight because of their digestion time, which can be good or bad depending on how big of a stoner you are. 

Ask a Stoner: Should I Eat Edibles or Smoke Pot Before a Plane Ride?EXPAND
iStock/smileitsmccheeze

If anxiety isn’t an issue, then it really depends on what kind of flyer you are. If you like to watch half of a movie and pass out, then smoke. The high will start declining shortly after lift-off, and it’ll make even the shittiest of airport sandwiches tolerable. Edibles are more for listening to music, chatting it up with the person next you, or getting all the feels from an intense in-flight movie. Just be careful about dosing if you’re inexperienced, because nobody wants to realize they ate too many edibles when they’re 30,000 feet above the ground.

Send questions to marijuana@westword.com.

 
Herbert Fuego is the resident stoner at Westword, ready to answer all your marijuana questions.

Popular Stories

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

©2018 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send: