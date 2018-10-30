Ask a Stoner: Should I Eat Edibles or Smoke Pot Before a Plane Ride?

Dear Stoner: Should I eat edibles or smoke before getting on a plane? I don’t do much of either, but thought it’d help with the boredom.

Lauren

Dear Lauren: Before you actually do either, make sure your tolerance and experience with cannabis are strong enough to handle being high while getting through security (it’s totally legal to be high at DIA but you can't posses any pot there, so people still get the willies) and then sitting on an airplane. For some people, cannabis only adds to anxiety, and edibles tend to peak mid-flight because of their digestion time, which can be good or bad depending on how big of a stoner you are.