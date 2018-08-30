 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
    Follow http://instagram.com/denverwestword
  • Google Plus
Ask a Stoner: Will CBD Cream Get My Child Into Trouble at School?EXPAND
Westword

Ask a Stoner: Will CBD Cream Get My Child Into Trouble at School?

Herbert Fuego | August 30, 2018 | 5:03am
AA

Dear Stoner: My kid has growing pains in his legs and deals with shin splints after running or playing sports. Would CBD cream put him at risk of getting into trouble or anything like that at school?
Bryant

Dear Bryant: There are different degrees of risk at play here, and they’ll vary based on your son’s school’s drug-testing policy and what CBD products you’re using.

Some schools have mandatory drug testing for student athletes, which I would have just loved growing up. (Way to get the kids used to it at a young age, America.) If your son’s school is one of those, then I’d stick with the CBD cream and nothing else, as the cream won’t enter his bloodstream. (While hemp-derived CBD products aren’t supposed to have enough THC to show up in a drug test, there are cases of that happening.) I’d also recommend putting the cream in a new container. 

Hemp-derived CBD cream isn't supposed to contain more than 0.3 percent THC, and it doesn't enter the blodstream.EXPAND
Hemp-derived CBD cream isn't supposed to contain more than 0.3 percent THC, and it doesn't enter the blodstream.
Jacqueline Collins

If you want to be perfectly safe, have your son completely abstain from using the cream on school grounds or during team trips. You’re not breaking the law by giving your son hemp-derived CBD medication — people are giving CBD oil to their pets! — but some coaches, teachers and parents just don’t understand.

Send questions to marijuana@westword.com.

 
Herbert Fuego is the resident stoner at Westword, ready to answer all your marijuana questions.

Popular Stories

©2018 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >