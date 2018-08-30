Ask a Stoner: Will CBD Cream Get My Child Into Trouble at School?

Dear Stoner: My kid has growing pains in his legs and deals with shin splints after running or playing sports. Would CBD cream put him at risk of getting into trouble or anything like that at school?

Bryant

Dear Bryant: There are different degrees of risk at play here, and they’ll vary based on your son’s school’s drug-testing policy and what CBD products you’re using.

Some schools have mandatory drug testing for student athletes, which I would have just loved growing up. (Way to get the kids used to it at a young age, America.) If your son’s school is one of those, then I’d stick with the CBD cream and nothing else, as the cream won’t enter his bloodstream. (While hemp-derived CBD products aren’t supposed to have enough THC to show up in a drug test, there are cases of that happening.) I’d also recommend putting the cream in a new container.