What's the Right Price for an Ounce of Weed?

Dear Stoner: How much is too much for an ounce of weed in Colorado? Conversely, how cheap is too cheap? I'm a little new to this, and all my weed-smoking friends live in other states.
Grindelwald
Dear Grindelwald: Even in Colorado, dispensary prices and quality differ heavily depending on the city or region. If you're in the Denver, Front Range or Pueblo areas, then you shouldn't have a problem finding $60 ounces of cannabis with just five minutes of searching. Consider those on the "too cheap" end, though, because you and I don't want to know why that weed is so inexpensive. Whatever the reason, our lungs probably won't like it.
our favorite strains of 2023 charge less than $180 an ounce after taxes in dispensaries, and you can find even better deals from top cultivations if you're willing to smoke slightly smaller buds, or popcorn nugs, which can be had for under $125 per ounce.
Send questions to [email protected].