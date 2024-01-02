 What's the Right Price for an Ounce of Weed in Colorado? | Westword
Ask a Stoner

What's the Right Price for an Ounce of Weed?

Even in Colorado, dispensary prices and quality differ heavily.
January 2, 2024
Cartoon character in red hat smokes
Westword
Dear Stoner: How much is too much for an ounce of weed in Colorado? Conversely, how cheap is too cheap? I'm a little new to this, and all my weed-smoking friends live in other states.
Grindelwald

Dear Grindelwald: Even in Colorado, dispensary prices and quality differ heavily depending on the city or region. If you're in the Denver, Front Range or Pueblo areas, then you shouldn't have a problem finding $60 ounces of cannabis with just five minutes of searching. Consider those on the "too cheap" end, though, because you and I don't want to know why that weed is so inexpensive. Whatever the reason, our lungs probably won't like it.
click to enlarge Jars of cannabis flower for sale inside a Denver dispensary
Everyone wants a good deal, but sometimes it's worth spending a few extra dollars to ensure freshness.
Scott Lentz
The best legal growers charge more than $300 a zip after taxes, but you don't have to spend that much for a good ounce of Colorado buds, either. A handful of the growers responsible for our favorite strains of 2023 charge less than $180 an ounce after taxes in dispensaries, and you can find even better deals from top cultivations if you're willing to smoke slightly smaller buds, or popcorn nugs, which can be had for under $125 per ounce.

Send questions to [email protected].
Herbert Fuego is the resident stoner at Westword, ready to answer all your marijuana questions.
Contact: Herbert Fuego

